Now Underway: Congressional Action to Protect Your Right To Refuse Mandatory Vaccinations
Now Underway: Congressional Action to Protect Your Right To Refuse Mandatory Vaccinations

Aug 29, 2025
Listen as We The Patriots USA Vice-President & Co-Founder Brian Festa, Esq. breaks down the G.R.A.C.E. Act (introduced today), and We The Patriots USA’s bill to make health status - including vaccination status - a protected class under federal civil rights law. Brian discusses why some people in the health freedom movement think this is a bad idea, but why it’s actually our only real hope. Vaccine mandates might never be fully abolished, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take action to protect our right to refuse them.

Sign onto our petition to make health status a protected class under federal law: www.wethepatriotsusa.org/health-status-petition.

Email us at info@wethepatriotsusa.org if you can arrange a meeting with your U.S. Rep. or Senator to discuss support for our bill.

