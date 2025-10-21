Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin's avatar
Justin
15h

I'm a Trump supporter, but even I am having some difficulties with areas of due process and military efforts for the sake of taking natural resources from other countries for the benefit of oil companies. Perhaps he is attempting to remove Chinese influence from some of them, but he shouldn't be directly threatening their president, but should be influencing their people to elect another president in elections that are hopefully too big to rig, espousing principles of freedom. Capturing those who are bringing drugs into our country, using RICO laws. We're starting to kill people with the justification that the ends justifies the means. But isn't that what we endured under Biden and Obama? Persecution under the law?

When hunting monsters, see that we do not become one ourselves in the process.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc's avatar
Luc
16h

Yep, it's free for all or free for none.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brian Festa, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture