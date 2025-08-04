Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Building (San Francisco, CA)

In a decision issued on Thursday, July 31, 2025, the Ninth Circuit delivered a victory to the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) in a lawsuit challenging the district’s covid shot mandate for employees. Although the mandate has since been rescinded, the court ruled that the case was not moot because there were still plaintiffs who were employees seeking reinstatement to their former positions (when the court can still provide meaningful relief, a case cannot be deemed moot). You may recall that this is the same Ninth Circuit that originally delivered a victory for the plaintiffs last year, sending the case back to the district court to be tried after finding that the plaintiff’s allegations about the covid shot’s lack of efficacy must be taken to be true at this stage of the proceedings and, if ultimately found to be true after trial, would render Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905) inapplicable to the case. That was a huge legal win at the time, because it would mean that - at least in the Ninth Circuit - public officials could no longer just make broad proclamations about a vaccine’s safety or efficacy and issue mandates based on those proclamations without facing legal challenges that put those assertions to the test in court. Effectively, it tore down the “Jacobson barrier” to vaccine mandate challenges. Jacobson, of course, was the 1905 U.S. Supreme Court case that ruled the state could mandate vaccinations and fine those who do not comply with such mandates, as a lawful exercise of its “police power.”

The LAUSD appealed last year’s ruling en banc, meaning they sought review by the entire bench of 11 judges who sit on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The ruling issued last Thursday overturned the three-judge panel’s decision, finding that the LAUSD was acting within its Constitutional authority to mandate the covid shot. You can read the full text of the decision here, but I’d like to take a moment to share my thoughts.

For starters, I’d like to recognize the amazing legal team at Health Freedom Defense Fund for their brilliant work on this case. They have worked tirelessly every step of the way to deliver a victory not only for the plaintiffs, but for every American who wishes to be free from medical mandates. I can say with confidence that this result had absolutely nothing to do with the quality of the legal work by the attorneys for the plaintiffs. Had the case been judged on that alone, they would have won a unanimous victory. I encourage everyone reading this to support the work of Health Freedom Defense Fund, so that they can continue fighting these kinds of legal battles to defend your health freedom.

Now on to the decision. I wish I could say that I was surprised by it, but that would be a boldface lie. When we were receiving thousands of calls for help during the height of the covid mania, I consistently told potential plaintiffs that we would not likely win a direct challenge to the shot mandates themselves, because Jacobson allows public officials to issue such mandates as long as they can survive rational basis review. That is, as long as the government can show that it had a reasonable basis for believing that the covid shots would be an effective means of protecting public health, Jacobson says they can mandate them. So unless we honestly believed that Jacobson was going to be overturned, we would almost certainly lose those challenges.

Now again to be fair, Health Freedom Defense Fund came the closest to doing just that and proving me dead wrong. And in fact, for the last year since their initial victory was delivered, they actually did defy those odds. But when I saw that en banc review had been granted, my heart sank. Getting a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit to issue that ruling was a monumental achievement, don’t get me wrong. But getting the entire Ninth Circuit to do it would require nothing short of a miracle. That’s because it would require a majority of 11 judges to reject Jacobson’s “free pass” to government officials. What I mean by that, is the Court in Jacobson placed the discretion over public health decisions firmly in the hands of legislative and executive branch officials, and even expressly said that courts cannot second-guess them:

The authority to determine for all what ought to be done in such an emergency must have been lodged somewhere or in some body, and surely it was appropriate for the legislature to refer that question, in the first instance, to a Board of Health, composed of persons residing in the locality affected and appointed, presumably, because of their fitness to determine such questions.

…Smallpox being prevalent and increasing at Cambridge, the court would usurp the functions of another branch of government if it adjudged, as matter of law, that the mode adopted under the sanction of the State, to protect the people at large was arbitrary and not justified by the necessities of the case.

Jacobson, 197 U.S. 11, 27-28.

So, in a nutshell, as long as the LAUSD was acting reasonably and rationally - e.g., according to the consensus among public health “authorities” - then the court would not second-guess its decisions. And that brings me to the heart of the problem, and one that I’ve raised again and again over the years. Somehow, the accepted norm in our society has developed into this: Trust the authority of the person/agency above all else - yes, above even the authority of the evidence. If Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx or CDC Director Walensky said it, it must be accepted as fact. Or, at the very least, state and local officials were entitled to rely upon their statements.

The reason for this is actually logical on its surface. Governors and mayors and school board members cannot be expected to be doctors and research scientists. The courts are never going to demand that each official conduct independent research every time there is a public health crisis, and question the statements of public health officials. If public health officials cannot be trusted, after all, then why have them at all? Or, more to the point, if a school board member or mayor or Governor is going to be held liable in court for having followed the advice of almost every doctor and public health official in the world, how could they possibly be expected to make any “safe” decisions? The fact that the actual evidence later proved all of these authorities to be wrong does not mean that the government officials acted in bad faith or negligently, especially since they did not have that evidence at the time they issued the mandates. In fact, making decisions that contradicted the advice of all of the public health officials would have subjected them to a much greater risk of liability.

So the problem, then, lies with the public health agencies. We need to completely revamp those agencies so that the officials placed in authority there are relying on the best available data, and delivering that data - rather than political talking points - to the American people. To his credit, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has vowed to do just that, and to restore trust in those agencies with the public. Although many feel that it’s not happening fast enough, it’s hard to argue that there hasn’t been a clear shift in direction at HHS and the CDC. In June, Kennedy announced that the covid shot would no longer be recommended for pregnant women and healthy children. He’s already being sued over that by physician associations and public health organizations. And just last week, the CDC disinvited those same organizations from the workgroups for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which makes recommendations regarding childhood vaccinations.

But in the meantime, what is to be done in court? If the courts aren’t going to overrule Jacobson or allow the science of vaccine safety and efficacy to be challenged in court, how can we ever win? Well, this is why I’ve maintained from the start that the best path to victory lies in fighting to protect our religious liberty. If it can be shown that the government issued a vaccine mandate that discriminates against people who hold particular religious beliefs, then their action is no longer subject to rational basis review, but the much higher burden of strict scrutiny. Whenever a fundamental right like religious liberty is at stake, strict scrutiny demands that the government demonstrate both that there was a compelling interest for its action and that they accomplished their goal by the least restrictive means available. In other words, strict scrutiny does require the government to answer for its actions, for instance to provide proof that there was a true public health emergency that warranted the mandate in the first place. That would allows us to dig into the data at trial, sifting through the evidence to separate the bad from the good. The Ninth Circuit recognized this in its decision on Thursday:

The Court [in Jacobson] determined that the Constitution secured no fundamental right to be free from vaccine requirements imposed to protect the safety and health of the community. Jacobson, 197 U.S. at 26–27. …Having determined that Jacobson had no fundamental right to refuse the vaccination, the Court essentially applied rational basis review to his due process challenge.

In other words, because the right to refuse a vaccination mandate, by itself, is not a “fundamental right” found in our U.S. Constitution, the lower standard of rational basis review can be used rather than the more demanding strict scrutiny analysis, which would be required if a fundamental right was implicated. Since the free exercise of religion is literally contained in the first clause of the First Amendment, there is no question that it is a fundamental right.

Now of course, getting courts to apply strict scrutiny analysis in religious liberty cases has been no easy feat, either. Courts have repeatedly applied the U.S. Supreme Court decision of Employment Division v. Smith, 494 U.S. 872 (1990) to rule that vaccine mandates are “neutral laws of general applicability” that do not discriminate against persons of faith, therefore avoiding the strict scrutiny analysis altogether. But there has recently been a growing inclination on the high court to overrule Smith. As recently as 2021 in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, 593 U.S. ___ (2021), Justice Alito wrote a concurring decision - joined by Justices Thomas and Gorsuch - calling for Smith to be overruled: “For all these reasons, I would overrule Smith and reverse the decision below.” The Court has shown absolutely no such inclination to overrule Jacobson.

But if Smith is overruled, we get to strict scrutiny, and if we get to strict scrutiny, I believe strongly that we win on religious liberty grounds. The State of Connecticut, for instance, will not be able to demonstrate that it had a compelling government interest to abolish the religious exemption to school vaccinations in 2021, when there was absolutely no public health crisis relative to any of the “vaccine-preventable illnesses” for which a vaccine was required for school attendance. On that prong of the analysis alone, they lose, and we emerge victorious in our lawsuit against the state to restore religious exemptions. (Our litigation to restore the religious exemption to school vaccinations in both Connecticut and California is still ongoing, and if you’d like to support our efforts, you can make a gift here.)

So I guess what I’m trying to say is, don’t lose hope. We are still very much alive in our quest to secure a victory for the right to refuse vaccinations based on our religious beliefs. And remember - anyone with a sincere religious belief against vaccinations is protected by the First Amendment, whether or not they belong to an organized religion. Even for those who do belong to an organized religion, it is irrelevant whether that religion has officially declared a teaching against vaccinations. That’s because a person’s faith is a deeply personal matter, and the Supreme Court has never ruled that an individual’s free exercise of religion is only protected if one’s beliefs align perfectly with every official teaching of his church.

Rest assured that We The Patriots USA remains fully committed to winning this victory, and we will take this fight all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary. We ask that you please keep us in your prayers as we continue to fight for your right to refuse.