Alix Mayer
2d

Brian, great analysis. Thank you for your work to restore the religious exemption !

Your readers should now turn to Free Now Foundation’s due process case which makes other arguments that would disqualify Jacobson, and much more, including arguments for strict scrutiny.

https://freenowfoundation.org/articles/a-broken-system-our-case-to-end-vaccine-mandates/

Ty
17h

Besides violating the 1st amendment right to freedom of religion medical mandates also violate the 9th amendment that says the enumeration of certain rights shall not be construed to deny others retained by the people. While its true public officials cannot be expected by the courts to know the latest science or know what science is accurate or not accurate all public officials should be assumed by the courts to know what the US Constitution says and means since they all take an oath to preserve, protect and defend the US Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. States have their own Constitutions that public officials must also abide by. Ignorance of the Constitution cannot be used as an excuse for violating it. It can also be shown that public officials are not making decisions based on science or recommendations from public health officials but instead based on financial incentives or financial penalties. Public authorities are also claiming powers not granted by the US Constitution or by State Constitutions. There is no constitutional authority for executive officials to issue emergency orders or executive orders. In a Republic people are supposed to be governed by laws not executive orders by the President, by Governors, Mayors of municipalities or any other executive official of any government agency or agency of the State. Executive Orders and Emergency Orders are acts of a Dictatorship especially when such orders have no expiration date and can be continued indefinitely without end. The Unconstitutional authority to issue emergency orders and executive orders must be challenged in court.

People catching acute infections the vast majority of the time which do not result in fatalities should never be treated as public health emergencies. Public officials declared emergencies and issued emergency orders when anyone with their eyes open could see there was no evidence of a real pandemic. There was never any evidence of the COVID virus causing widespread fatalities which should be the burden of proof required by the courts to prove that a genuine public health emergency exists and all the treatments the public authorities sought to mandate in response to the claimed emergency are all experimental treatments under emergency use authorization under the PREP Act. If a genuine public health emergency exists the logical response would not be to issue medical mandates but instead to investigate the cause of the health emergency, use accurate medical tests for diagnosis of the illness and provide effective treatments with a long history of use. Coronaviruses are not a new thing. They've been around a long time and antiviral treatments with a long history of use have also been around a long time. There is no need for experimental treatments or imposing medical mandates or any restrictions on freedom of movement such as "social distancing" or wearing facial coverings for medical purposes. You don't have to be a scientist to know such things have no scientific basis. Public officials can only be held liable for things they are legally liable for. No one can sue them for not taking actions they aren't legally authorized to take. They could not have been sued for refusing to issue emergency orders or executive orders since they are not legally authorized or required to issue such orders. They can be sued for not ensuring public hospitals and other public health facilities are adequately funded and provided with the tools needed to respond to medical emergencies and provide effective treatments. Public health officials cannot be sued for not relying on the group think of public health officials or scientists.

There is also an error in your article. You incorrectly stated that Kennedy announced in June that the COVID shots be administered to pregnant women and healthy children, when in fact he announced that the COVID shots for healthy pregnant women and healthy children have been removed from the recommended immunization schedule.

