Free The Law

Free The Law

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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
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How much longer are we willing to take all this shyt? What happened to the word 'democracy'? Lost forever as is the word 'freedom.' To convince the need to act, all you need do is watch/listen to all the info out there about 9/11. That's what our government has no problem doing to us and we're idiots for letting them - now that we know.

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