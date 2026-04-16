In my last two articles, I exposed the corruption within the health freedom movement. I explained how operatives within the movement are working overtime to take us down, most recently shutting down a major fundraising event we had planned for April 30, 2026 in Arizona, that was expected to yield us approximately $250,000 in funding. Just yesterday, I also exposed this corruption during an interview with my friend Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, which you can watch on X here. Within hours of this interview, our site was hacked, now showing either an “HTTP ERROR 500” page or an Indonesian gaming website, depending on your browser.

We aren’t the first website to be hacked, of course, but you have to admit that the timing is suspicious. In fact, in the nearly six years we’ve been in operation, our website has never once been hacked. Would operatives within the health freedom movement really stoop so low as to try to take down our website? I don’t want to believe that, but these days, it’s hard to put anything past anyone. There’s not much that surprises me anymore.

But if indeed we were hacked by one of “our own”, that says to me that they know we are closer than ever to a really big victory for health freedom, perhaps the biggest one ever. Actually, for anyone paying attention, this is plain to see. Tomorrow we will argue before the Ninth Circuit in our major lawsuit aimed at taking down California’s ban on personal belief exemptions for school vaccinations. And in less than a week, we have the biggest hearing yet this year on the issue, when we appear before the Second Circuit in the first hearing to address Connecticut’s ban on religious exemptions since the Supreme Court in January of this year remanded a case to the Second Circuit on the very same issue, and ordered it to issue a new decision applying its recent precedent in Mahmoud v. Taylor. You can read more about that here, but the importance of that hearing cannot be overstated. For the first time, the Supreme Court has ordered a circuit court to apply Mahmoud to a school vaccine case, and we will have the very first opportunity to argue for that application before the very circuit that was ordered to apply it. Mahmoud said in no uncertain terms that your First Amendment religious liberty right follows you into the classroom. We are on the brink of a major legal breakthrough, one that would allow all children in the country to attend school, even if they refuse vaccinations on religious grounds.

That should be very good news for everyone. But for those whose worst nightmare is having to share the spotlight with another lawyer, or another organization, it spells trouble. So I guess it wouldn’t be so much of a stretch that they would try to do everything in their power to see to it that our funding is eliminated, or at least greatly diminished. Sabotaging our biggest fundraising event of the year and taking down our website (where most people make donations) would be a pretty good start toward achieving that goal.

But we can still overcome. We’ve launched “Mission 250” in response, which seeks to raise the $250,000 we lost from the event by July 4, 2026 - in honor not only of our nation’s 250th birthday, but also We The Patriots USA’s sixth birthday (we were founded on July 4, 2020). Since our website may not be back up and running by the time you read this, I’ll give you a direct donation link to Mission 250: https://givebutter.com/mission-250. (Givebutter is our fundraising software that allows us to maintain direct fundraising links outside of our website.) We are sincerely appreciative of any support you can provide. Together, we can take a stand against everyone who stands against us. Our motto here at We The Patriots USA is “When you stand up to tyrants, we stand up for you.” But today, we are asking you to stand up for us. We are not too proud to admit that we need your help, and we have a lot of people who need our help, too. Our ability to help those in need depends entirely on your support, and we thank you in advance for your generosity.

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