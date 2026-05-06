A new law in Connecticut will ban homeschooling for certain parents.

A controversial bill that will place new restrictions on homeschooling families has received final approval from the Connecticut House of Representatives and the Senate, and now sits on the desk of Governor Ned Lamont (who is expected to sign the bill into law any moment now). House Bill (HB) 5468 will require parents to appear in person to sign a form showing their intent to withdraw their child from public school to be homeschooled, and will require a review by the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) before the child can be withdrawn. If DCF finds that the parents, or anyone living in the child’s home, has an open case on file with DCF, the parents would not be permitted to withdraw the child from public school.

I feel like I say this a lot, especially when writing about new legislation in states like Connecticut, but I’ll say it here again: yes, you read that right. Connecticut law will now permit public schools to keep children in a public school classroom against their parents’ wishes. If that sounds sort of like kidnapping to you, you’re not alone. And longstanding common law and American judicial precedent holds that public schools essentially have custody and control of children while they are in school, standing in loco parentis, or “in place of the parent.”

But the U.S. Supreme Court has placed important limitations on that authority. In West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 24 (1943), for instance, the Supreme Court ruled that schools cannot force students to salute the American flag or say the pledge of allegiance, as such compelled speech violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments. And just this year in Mirabelli v. Bonta, 607 U. S. ____ (2026) (per curiam), the Supreme Court reaffirmed that “[u]nder long-established precedent, parents—not the State—have primary authority with respect to ‘the upbringing and education of children.’” (Citing Pierce v. Society of Sisters, 268 U. S. 510, 534–535 (1925); and Meyer v. Nebraska, 262 U. S. 390, 399–400 (1923).)

Given this legal backdrop, you’d think that legislators in Connecticut wouldn’t dare pass a law that so blatantly usurps parents’ right to direct the upbringing and education of their children. But if you’ve ever lived in Connecticut - or even just observed the machinations of its legislature from afar - you know that that would be a foolish assumption. This law passed largely along party lines, with the Democrats swiftly striking down each and every Republican amendment aimed at protecting the rights of parents.

And something even more sinister lurks in the shadows, something I haven’t seen discussed anywhere yet. Here at We The Patriots USA, we have received multiple pleas from Connecticut parents who have had cases opened on them at DCF simply because they declined one or more vaccinations for their child. The most recent one of these messages came to us just last week, from a mother who was reported to DCF by a staff member in her pediatrician’s office after she declined a vaccination. Luckily, DCF has so far declined to take action against the parents in these situations (and in one such case our legal counsel stepped in to shut down an investigation before it could even be started). But the problem is that the new homeschooling law doesn’t say that a parent won’t be allowed to remove a child from public school if DCF has reached a finding of abuse or neglect against the parent. It says that a homeschooling withdrawal will be refused if there is any open case at DCF against anyone living in the child’s home.

The implications are terrifying. Let’s say a parent of a kindergartener enrolled in public school decides to decline a flu shot at a so-called “well visit”, and the pediatrician reports the parent to DCF for this reason. DCF opens a case and begins investigating the parent. While the case is still open, the parent decides to withdraw the child from public school to homeschool, perhaps in part because the parent wishes to decline one or more other vaccines that will be required for public school attendance in the future. But because there is an open investigation against the parent at DCF, the school refuses to “allow” the parent to withdraw the student from public school. As a result, the child will be forced to remain in public school, and - in the absence of a medical exemption approved by the state Department of Public Health - will also be forced to receive the multitude of vaccinations required for school attendance in Connecticut!

This may sound far-fetched, but is it? I don’t see any provision in the new law that exempts parents who wish to withdraw children from public school on account of school vaccination requirements. The law also makes no exemption for parents who have frivolous cases opened against them at DCF, such as cases opened for refusing a vaccine. Could this law actually be opening the door for the state to force unvaccinated children to become vaccinated, by closing the door on homeschooling and forcing children to remain in school and receive vaccines against their will? And if you try to flee to another state, will you be reported to law enforcement, and will the state take your children from you and charge you with kidnapping? I would like to think such a scenario is absurd, and would never actually happen to any parent in Connecticut. But if I’ve learned one thing about that state, it’s to never put anything past its “rulers”. Yes, Connecticut, the site of so many boisterous “NO KINGS” protests, has many kings indeed. And they are all too happy to wield their power against anyone who does not fall in line with their edicts.

So what can be done about it? Well, if you are a parent who is personally affected by this bill, please contact We The Patriots USA today by emailing us at info@wethepatriotsusa.org. We are actively exploring legal action against the state to challenge HB 5468, but we will need parents who are personally and adversely affected by the law, and who are willing to be plaintiffs. As discussed above, the Supreme Court has already made clear over and over again that parents - not the state - have the primary authority with regard to the education and upbringing of their children. And even if you’re not personally affected by the law, you can always support the work of our organization by making a donation to our Mission 250 Fundraiser here. Finally, as always, please drop your comments and questions below. I’d love to know your thoughts about this new level of tyranny that’s been unleashed in Connecticut, and your suggestions about other ways we can challenge it.