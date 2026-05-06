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Free The Law

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Ellen Batchelor's avatar
Ellen Batchelor
5d

Chilling.

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Angela Stock's avatar
Angela Stock
5d

I cannot join as plaintiff until there is some clarity as to who is and who isn’t directly mandated to file their new paperwork. I believe that parents of teens already homeschooling or even teens enrolled in a private school are not required to submit to any of the new paperwork tracking. I believe in homeschooling as a form of private education that should remain independent of public education systems; and I believe in parents’ rights to direct the education and upbringing of their own children. However, I believe the current wording of the bill does not require any action on my part, so I cannot claim direct harm to my family other than limiting my descendants’ freedom in the future. I do wish for this issue to be litigated all the way to the Supreme Court so that the high court can settle this once and for all.

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