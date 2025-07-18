When in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. alleged that pediatricians have “perverse incentives” to push vaccinations upon children, the pro-pharma lobby (aka the mainstream media) lost their heads. In a New York Times hit-piece, the claim was vehemently refuted by a family medicine doctor in a Detroit suburb and several other purported vaccine “experts”, including - surprise surprise - two doctors from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The AAP is notoriously pro-vaccine, peddling the “safe and effective” narrative for years, and denying that there could be any link between vaccines and autism.

Those of us with vaccine-injured children know better.

We also know that doctors do, indeed, have a financial incentive to get their patients vaccinated. For one, it has been reported that insurance carriers hold physicians to a minimum vaccination quota for their practices, and if the practices fall below that threshold, they risk losing reimbursement from those carriers. Although I don’t have the written proof of such policies on hand (please send it to me if you do), I believe it. Anecdotally, parents have shared with me that office managers and others at their pediatric practices have outright admitted to them that the practice will lose insurance coverage if they fall below the minimum vaccination threshold.

Beyond this, we do have proof that insurance carriers incentivized doctors to administer covid shots. If you seen it yet, check out the X post by the AAP, which shared the Times article in an attempt to prove that pediatricians are not motivated by a financial incentive to “recommend” (I use that term very loosely) childhood vaccinations. The attempt fell flat, thwarted in large part by the hundreds of comments exposing the truth about doctors and financial incentives for vaccines. One of my favorites came from one of my favorite doctors, Mary Talley Bowden, who replied simply, “Lies,” and posted a screenshot of the letter from Anthem to Kentucky doctors, advertising the bonuses available to doctors under the “COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Incentive Program,” which of course increased in proportion to the total percentage of Anthem members who received the shot.

But even if we had none of this evidence at all, it would be crystal clear that pediatricians are incentivized to push shots on kids. All the proof we need rests in one simple fact: pediatricians will kick you out of their practices if you refuse vaccines. I am one of the many thousands of parents across the country who has experienced this first-hand. My wife and I were kicked out of two pediatric practices in Connecticut for refusing vaccinations after our son was seriously disabled from a vaccine, and after learning that vaccines are produced using aborted fetal cell lines (to name just two reasons). And since then, I’ve encountered countless parents with the very same story, and not only in states like Connecticut, New York, and California. If doctors had no financial incentive, what possible reason would they have to take the radical step of expelling you from their practices forever?

Could it be that they believe your child will pose a danger to the health and safety of the other patients in their offices? Given that most “well visits” only occur once a year, that seems like a flimsy rationale. Many pediatricians also have separate waiting rooms for sick children, and even the most virulently pro-vaccine pediatricians will see patients who contract what they call “vaccine-preventable illnesses”, especially considering that it is not unheard of for even vaccinated children to occasionally contract them. Another hole in that Swiss cheese theory emerges when you look at the available data and discover that unvaccinated children are actually far healthier than vaccinated children, as evidenced by Dr. Paul Thomas’s landmark study (alongside Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D) of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children in his pediatric practice, as well as the excellent book Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak by Dr. Brian Hooker, Ph.D and Secretary Kennedy himself. So I think it’s safe to say that the indignancy of pediatricians toward their non-vaccinating parents is not driven by any true health concerns, either for the children of those parents, or any other children under their care.

And in case you need further proof, just wait. If Secretary Kennedy successfully removes pediatricians’ financial incentives to maintain or increase their practices’ vaccination rates, you will see something very interesting happening in the aftermath. Before long, pediatricians will no longer remove non-vaccinating parents from their practices. Why? Well, at that point there will be a financial incentive not to remove them. In the absence of any threats or bonuses from insurance carriers, the government, or anyone else, losing those patients will equate to losing income for their practices. And then the truth will be crystal clear, even for the staunchest deniers who are now deep in the weeds of their pro-pharma propaganda campaigns.



UPDATE: Additional evidence in comments!