As we approach our nation’s 250th birthday this Saturday, here at We The Patriots USA we are also approaching the conclusion our our “Mission 250” Campaign. We’ve set a goal to raise $250,000 by July 4, 2026, to provide us with the means to continue our mission of defending the Constitutional and human rights of all Americans. Here are some examples of just of the things we’re currently working on:

Religious Liberty and Health Freedom for Students: We have two active federal lawsuits, and one state lawsuit, in Connecticut aimed at restoring the religious exemption for school vaccinations. One of these cases, Bonner v. Stamford Board of Education, involves a special needs child who is being denied critical education and support services due to her family’s religious objection to vaccinations. Another, Milford Christian Church v. Bye, involves a Christian preschool and daycare that was threatened with closure by state officials, because the church continued to honor religious exemptions for students after the state abolished them in 2021. We argued that case before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in April of this year.

Workplace Religious Discrimination Under Title VII: We have a lawsuit against the PGA Tour in Florida pending before the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, on behalf of a Tour reporter who was fired for refusing workplace covid mandates on religious grounds. We are also set to begin a trial in Boston next week on behalf of employees who were fired by Takeda Pharmaceuticals after they asserted a religious objection to the company’s covid shot mandate.

Free Speech: Our lawsuit in defense of Oakland, California teacher Mirella Ramirez, who was fired for refusing to use preferred pronouns to address her five-year-old student, is currently pending before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Parental Rights: We are actively fighting to defend children from abduction by state officials via medical kidnapping. In Florida, we are working to bring seven-year-old Kenlee home to her mother after more than two years of separation, and have made remarkable progress toward reunification. In Missouri, we are working to get two parents removed from the child abuse registry, after we were successful in getting their children returned to them in 2023, after they were medically kidnapped by the state. The parents have remained on the child abuse registry for the last three years, despite no evidence of abuse or neglect, and no convictions for those crimes.

Second Amendment Rights: We have two active lawsuits in Connecticut in defense of your right to keep and bear arms. One is a federal lawsuit against the state for banning the open carry of firearms, currently pending before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. The other is a federal lawsuit, also pending before the Second Circuit, on behalf of a combat veteran, challenging the federal ban on carrying firearms in post offices. Although some people view these as “reasonable” restrictions, this litigation is important because the Second Amendment contains no such restrictions. Allowing the government to craft exceptions to the Second Amendment out of thin air opens the door to still greater restrictions, which will make it virtually impossible for anyone in states like Connecticut to carry a firearm.

Of course, we have other litigation in addition to what I’ve listed here, and more lawsuits planned for the near future. But none of it is possible without the support of our donors. And currently, we’re still a long way off from our $250,000 goal. As of this writing, our Mission 250 Campaign has raised a total of $23,827 from 117 supporters. To put that in perspective, we currently have almost 16,000 email subscribers; 29,000 Facebook followers; 5,564 X followers; and 7,587 lifetime donors. We have advertised Mission 250 to all of them, though of course we are heavily censored on social media, and Google/Yahoo/Microsoft Outlook spam filters do a good job of making sure that many don’t see our emails. So we are behind the 8-ball, so to speak, from the start. We did also send a physical mailer to the 2,236 of our donors who have physical addresses on file with us. But given the cost to print and mail those letters and reply envelopes, we can only do that once (for maximum response, best practice would be to send multiple mailers).

As part of our final push, this week we mailed out a postcard to some patriot-owned businesses here in Idaho, where we are headquartered. These are mostly business owners who are familiar with us personally, or our work, and who are ideologically aligned with our mission. The pitch was simple: since federal tax law allows most corporations to take a deduction of up to 10% of taxable income for charitable contributions, why not give that money to us instead of the government? In other words, since you’ll have to pay taxes anyway, why not give a portion of that tax burden to a cause you support? If you are completely comfortable with how the government spends your tax dollars, then I suppose that’s a bad pitch. But personally, I’d rather give at least some of my tax dollars to an organization I know and support than to the government. (Of course, it would be better not to have to pay taxes at all, but things being what they are, this is the next best option, in my opinion.)

It’s an argument we’ve made in the past, even if only implicitly whenever we advertise that we are a registered nonprofit and that gifts to our organization are tax-deductible within the guidelines of U.S. tax law. But for whatever reason, it hasn’t resonated with most individual taxpayers, or business owners. Maybe it’s because they already have other charities they support that get them to their charitable deduction threshold. Or maybe it’s because paying taxes isn’t on most people’s minds this time of year, and they’d rather not make a payment in June of this year that won’t be deductible until they file their taxes sometime next year. I’m thinking that might be a big part of it, since most of us (myself included) don’t like to think about taxes until the inevitable deadline approaches each year. So perhaps advertising a tax benefit in June might not be the most effective way to motivate giving.

If you’re able to make even a small gift to Mission 250 today, we’d be very grateful. But even if you aren’t, do you have any ideas how we could reach more people and motivate giving? We know that these are tough times, not just for us, but for most everyone. Even still, there must be something we’re missing here. Please drop your suggestions and feedback in the comments. And even if you don’t have one, please don’t forget to pray for us and the people we serve, that justice and righteousness may prevail. God bless you, and God bless America on her 250th birthday!

Give to Mission 250 now.