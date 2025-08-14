Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tara Eve's avatar
Tara Eve
1d

Thank you for the update! This is massive win. Massive. True justice takes time and this demonstrates that WE THE PEOPLE with God above us are in control 🙏🏻

Elaine's avatar
Elaine
21h

Thank you for informing us of this victory for our religious (and human) right not to be injected with any substance. Hopefully, millions of other lawsuits will be filed by those terminated from their employment and those who have suffered a myriad of health issues or died.

Any good news is welcomed today. And this is great news.

