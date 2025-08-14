In a press released issued yesterday, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that Mercyhealth, a health care system operating in Illinois and Wisconsin, has agreed to pay over $1 million in monetary damages - and reinstatement of employment - to a group of employees fired for refusing the company’s covid shot mandate on religious grounds. According to the press release - which you can read in full here - the company denied the employees’ requests for religious accommodations, and either terminated them, or subjected them to wage reduction, when they refused the shot. The EEOC investigation also revealed that Mercyhealth refused other employees an opportunity to even request a religious accommodation from September 2021 through May 2022.

Many of you reading this are probably thinking that $1 million and reinstatement, for an entire class of employees, seems way too low. Others may be thinking that this “relief” is coming way too late. I won’t disagree with you on either point. But the reality is that this was a settlement, meaning the employees (and the EEOC) agreed to settle the case with Mercyhealth. It is entirely possible - even probable - that Mercyhealth would have been ordered to pay far more in a judgment after trial. But that is precisely why companies choose to settle cases. And it’s hard to blame the plaintiffs for just wanting this to be over with, rather than waiting another year or two or three (when you include appeals) to be paid, and to get their jobs back (for those who want their jobs back). A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, as the saying goes.

But let’s try and put our disappointment aside for just a moment. This is still a monumental victory. The EEOC investigated Mercyhealth and found probable cause that the company discriminated against these employees on the basis of their religious beliefs. While a settlement doesn’t carry with it the same weight as a court ruling, future employees and their attorneys who find themselves in similar situations can point to this EEOC finding and caution employers against engaging in this kind of conduct. That’s huge.

I said repeatedly at the start of the covid mandate era (and for a long time thereafter) that any attorney advising a company to blanketly deny religious accommodation requests from its employees could very well be liable for malpractice (just to be clear, I’m not saying that’s what Mercyhealth’s attorneys did here; for all I know they advised Mercyhealth against such action). That’s because the law is very clear on this point. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 requires employers not only to consider reasonable requests for religious accommodations, but to grant them unless doing so would work an undue hardship on the employer (now clarified to mean a substantial burden in the overall context of the employer’s business, thanks to the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Groff v. DeJoy). The determination of whether a burden is substantial rests heavily upon the financial cost to the employer, though that is not the sole factor. It’s hard to imagine how granting an employee an exemption from being injected with a substance that had not been thoroughly tested, and therefore had not been proven safe or effective, would work a substantial burden on Mercyhealth or any employer. The reality is that forcing employees to take the shot was much more likely to result in a substantial burden to the employer, not only in terms of workers’ compensation costs for employees who were injured by the shot, but also in terms of lost productivity when those employees had to stop working after suffering those injuries. Oh, and since the shot didn’t actually stop transmission, many of the employees who took the shot likely fell ill with covid anyway, and had to miss work for that as well.

So I hope employers see this news, and take note. Even a major hospital system is not exempt from having to grant religious exemptions to shot mandates. And that includes not only the covid shot, but also the flu shot and any other medical mandate. It’s important to note, too, that there is a new sheriff in town at the EEOC, a factor which likely played a role here as well. The Trump administration, after all, has declared a strong commitment to protecting and defending religious liberty, in a way not seen in prior administrations. As Acting EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas said in a statement yesterday, “At the start of my tenure as Acting Chair of the EEOC, I committed to focusing our agency’s resources to address the very real problem of religious discrimination, and this resolution is just the beginning.”