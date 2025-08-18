Free The Law

Massachusetts Eyes Break with CDC on Vaccine Recommendations

Aug 18, 2025
In today’s episode of the Free The Law podcast, Attorney Brian Festa breaks down the news announced last Friday, that Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy is proposing that her state Department of Public Health break from the ranks of federal vaccine guidelines, in favor of establishing independent local guidelines. Brian explains why this move is anything but unexpected, and how political worldview - rather than actual science and concern for public health - has become the driving force in states like Massachusetts.

