In response to a directive from President Trump, Health and Human Services (HHS) Deputy Secretary (and acting CDC Director) Jim O’Neill last week signed a decision memorandum that reduces the total number of vaccinations recommended for all children, and places others in a category recommended only for high-risk groups, or as part of “shared clinical decision-making.” Under the new schedule, the vaccines still recommended for all children are the measles, mumps, rubella, polio, pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus (HPV), and varicella (chickenpox) vaccines. The vaccines recommended only for high-risk populations are the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, dengue, meningococcal ACWY, and meningococcal B vaccines. The vaccines now listed in the shared clinical decision-making category are the rotavirus, COVID-19, influenza, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A, and hepatitis B vaccines.

Shared clinical decision-making simply means that the decision whether a child should receive those vaccines should be one left to patients/parents and their physicians or other health care practitioners. But it’s somewhat of a deceptive phrase because all of these vaccines are, in fact, left to shared clinical decision-making - or at least they should be. The CDC’s childhood schedule is - and always was - merely a set of recommendations. None of these vaccines are being mandated, and every parent has the right to refuse any or all of them. Likewise, despite what the mainstream media is reporting, none of these vaccines have been removed from the market, or will be any less available than ever before. Insurance companies will also continue to provide coverage for each and every vaccine in all three of the new categories.

But without a doubt, something has changed. Since its childhood vaccination schedule was first developed, the CDC has never engaged in such a wholesale reduction in the number of vaccinations recommended for routine use in children. In fact, until 2025, it had only once before removed a vaccine from its schedule - in 1999, when it removed the first rotavirus vaccine. But in that case, the CDC really had no choice, since the vaccine was removed from the market due to its potential to cause intussusception, a life-threatening form of intestinal blockage. So what changed?

Well, besides the fact that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is now running HHS, what changed is that the CDC is finally performing a true risk-benefit analysis of these vaccines, and has stopped pretending like they have no harmful side effects, or that any side effects are “one in a million” (which was never the case). In comparing the recommended childhood vaccines in other developed nations like Denmark and Germany, officials at HHS and the CDC discovered that the health outcomes were not better for children in the United States than in those countries, even when controlling for other factors that could impact health. Not surprisingly, these changes have not been embraced by the pro-pharma mainstream medical/mainstream media brigade, despite the fact that many of these same people are constantly telling us how much better life in Europe is than in the U.S. (and some even threatening to flee to European nations as ex-patriots).

The big question that has been surfacing in the health freedom community is whether this means that vaccine manufacturers will now lose their liability protection for injuries caused by the vaccines on the childhood schedule, protection created by the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NVCIA). Under the 1986 Act, only vaccines routinely recommended for children that have been added to the Vaccine Injury Table enjoy protection from typical product liability actions, forcing injury claims for those vaccines to be litigated in what is commonly referred to as “vaccine court”, meaning actions filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims pursuant to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). The VICP is notoriously difficult to navigate, and just as notoriously low-paying in terms of recovery for vaccine injuries. Claims that would fetch multi-million dollar judgments in normal product liability proceedings might only yield a few hundred thousand dollars in vaccine court (assuming there is any award at all).

So now that several vaccines are no longer routinely recommended for children, I’ve seen a lot of posts online claiming that the vaccine manufacturers no longer have liability protection for those vaccines, and can now be sued for injuries in regular federal court. But not so fast. Removing the vaccines from the routine childhood schedule is only the first step. Remember that above I said that only vaccines that have been added to the Vaccine Injury Table enjoy liability protection. So removing them from the list of routinely recommended childhood vaccines is only the first step. The vaccines would now have to be removed from the Vaccine Injury Table in order for the liability shield to be lifted. That is a somewhat lengthy process that involves rulemaking led by the HHS Secretary, an opportunity for public comment, and ultimately publication in the Federal Register. Given who the HHS Secretary is right now, I’d say that it’s very likely this process will be initiated, but it’s not yet a certainty that it will be completed. So it might not be a bad idea for you to send a letter to Secretary Kennedy, and/or ask your representatives in Congress to do so, urging that the Vaccine Injury Table be amended to remove the vaccines no longer routinely recommended for children. The sooner that the rulemaking process gets underway the better, because remember that in about three years’ time we’ll have a new President, one who could very well appoint a new HHS Secretary, and a whole new administration at HHS and the CDC. So if there is going to be real and lasting change, we’d better get to work on that now.