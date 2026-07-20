Free The Law

Free The Law

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Ty
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Unless there is a history of deadly force being used to prevent people from mailing their letters at post offices then I don't see why people sending their mail at post offices would need to be armed.

I think the primary reason weapons are banned in federal buildings or federal property is to prevent armed rebellions against the federal government and prevent armed rebels from taking over federal buildings. The government will always seek to be better armed than its domestic critics or domestic enemies seeking to overthrow it. Every government critic is a potential armed rebel. Everyone hates the government now except for MAGA pro-Trump loyalists but they too could turn against the government if Trump loses power or is replaced. People that are disarmed can't wage armed revolutions against the government.

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