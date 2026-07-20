July is shaping up to be a pretty big month here at We The Patriots USA. Last week alone, we filed a major religious freedom lawsuit on behalf of a Maine family under persecution for refusing vaccines, while also filing a brief in what could become a landmark lawsuit to protect our right to keep and bear arms. Today I’ll give you a quick rundown of each of these lawsuits, and their implications for the future.

Religious Liberty Under Attack in Maine

When you think of Maine, you probably think of things like beaches, forests, moose, and lobster. And to be fair, it still has all of those things. But what it also has today are radical tyrants running its government who are hell-bent on destroying the religious liberty and health freedom of its residents. The sign on the interstate may still say “Maine: The Way Life Should Be,” but it’s hard to read it as anything but ironic these days.

On July 16, 2026, We The Patriots USA filed a federal lawsuit in defense of a Turner, Maine parent and his son, who was informed that he could not return to school to start eighth grade this fall because he has not received certain vaccinations required by state law. The family objects to receiving those vaccines on religious grounds. But since Maine abolished the religious exemption for school vaccinations in 2021, the school refused to honor the family’s religious beliefs.

Thankfully, the family called We The Patriots USA, who is also named as the lead plaintiff. With this lawsuit, we now have active litigation to win back the religious exemption for school vaccinations in all three circuits where it was abolished by state law: the Ninth (which includes California), the Second (which includes New York and Connecticut), and the First (which includes Maine). With this lawsuit, We The Patriots USA has positioned itself on the forefront of the battle to win back religious liberty for families from coast to coast, who should never have to choose between their faith and an education for their children.

You can read the complete legal filing here.

The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to address this issue sooner rather than later. Last year, the Court issued a landmark parental rights decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor, finding that a Maryland school violated the First Amendment’s free exercise of religion clause when it denied parents the right to opt their children out of LGBTQ curriculum. And earlier this year, the same court sent a New York lawsuit back to the Second Circuit to issue a new decision applying Mahmoud, since that court had dismissed the religious liberty claims of three Amish community schools that were heavily fined for honoring their families’ religious objection to state-mandated vaccinations. The Second Circuit recently affirmed its earlier decision even after applying Mahmoud, setting the table for Supreme Court review along with our lawsuit - also currently at the Second Circuit - filed on behalf of a Christian church and daycare that was attacked by the state for honoring religious exemptions to state-mandated vaccinations. Finally, earlier this year the Supreme Court ruled in favor of California parents after the state told schools they should hide a student’s gender transition from parents unless the student consented to disclosure. There, the Court bold proclaimed that “parents—not the State—have primary authority with respect to ‘the upbringing and education of children.’” Mirabelli v. Bonta (per curiam, March 2, 2026), quoting Pierce v. Society of Sisters, 268 U. S. 510, 534–535 (1925).

So it’s pretty obvious that now is the time to bring these school vaccination cases to the Supreme Court. If ever there was a window of opportunity to win a massive victory for religious liberty and parental rights, it’s now.

Fighting for a Combat Veteran’s Right to Bear Arms

Of all the people who could be denied the right to carry a firearm, David Nastri would probably be near the bottom of the list. A highly trained combat veteran and respected attorney, he’s exactly the type of person most sane people would want carrying a firearm as he walks among us in the community. But for many years now, the federal government has refused to allow responsible citizens like David to carry firearms in federal buildings, including post offices.

We The Patriots USA filed a federal lawsuit challenging the post office firearms ban in 2024 and joined Mr. Nastri as a plaintiff, since defending our right to keep and bear arms is squarely within the mission of the organization. The district court dismissed the lawsuit earlier this year and we appealed to the Second Circuit, where the case is now pending. On July 13, 2026, we filed our brief explaining why we believe the district court erred in dismissing our case. You can read the full text of the brief here, but here is an excerpt from the introduction:

Our Founders understood sensitive places. They restricted firearms in deliberating legislatures, before courts in session, and at polling places on Election Day. In each instance, the same logic applied: the deliberative acts of self-government cannot reliably occur when those conducting them face armed intimidation. The Founders restricted firearms where that threat was real and where the integrity of deliberative self-government depended on freedom from it.

They did not restrict firearms in post offices. Not because post offices were rare — they were operated by the Continental Congress before the Constitution was ratified. Not because the Founders were unaware that post offices were government facilities — they built them. But because a post office is not a deliberative proceeding, a postmaster processing mail is not a judge adjudicating cases, and the right to send a letter does not depend on freedom from armed coercion the way the right to vote does on Election Day. The Founders drew that line. This case is about whether the district court was right to erase it.

Although carrying firearms in post offices may seem like a trivial concern, winning back that freedom is actually tremendously important. When the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark decision in New York Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen in 2022, it made clear that the government is not permitted to restrict Second Amendment rights unless it can demonstrate that such a restriction is consistent with the historical tradition of firearms regulation in this country. By leaving laws on the books that prohibit the carrying of firearms in various locations - including post offices and other federal buildings - we are conceding that these restrictions are permissible, and are consistent with the history and tradition of firearms regulation in the United States. In so doing, we cede our rights even in instances when the Founders never intended for us to do so. And by leaving these laws on the books unchallenged, we tacitly consent to further restrictions, which in the future the government will be able to say fit within its scheme of firearm regulation that includes restrictions in federal buildings like post offices.

And that’s a real danger, unlike the feigned danger of a law-abiding combat veteran carrying his pistol when he goes into his local post office to pick up his mail. When we consent to small restrictions, we unwittingly consent to larger ones as well.

Special thanks to WTP USA Senior Counsel for Special Litigation Cameron Atkinson of Atkinson Law for leading the charge for us in both of these lawsuits. We The Patriots USA is committed to taking them all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary. Victories in these lawsuits would establish important precedent to protect your First and Second Amendment rights for generations to come. Please help us continue fighting for your rights by making a gift to our organization today. Gifts made to our nonprofit are tax-deductible within the guidelines of U.S. tax law. We thank you in advance for your support!

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