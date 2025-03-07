Interior of U.S. Supreme Court, Washington, D.C.

This past Tuesday, I was invited to speak at a local Women’s Republican Club meeting to discuss the work of We The Patriots USA. Although we are a nonpartisan organization that does not engage in political campaigning or lobbying, I rarely turn down a speaking invitation, especially when it does not involve significant travel or expense. I’d accept an invitation to speak at the local Democratic Women’s Club meeting, too, but for whatever reason they haven’t called. I wasn’t invited to speak about politics anyway. They wanted to know about the organization and our efforts to fight for Constitutional rights and individual liberties in court.

Now of course, it wasn’t too hard to read the crowd and figure out that for most in attendance, their focus was politics. It was the Women’s Republican Club, after all. But even beyond the confines of that room, what I’ve found is that people here in Idaho - and in many politically conservative “red” states - seem to be laser-focused on politics and elections. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. People should be politically active. Everyone should exercise their right to vote and participate in the political process, and not just during Presidential election years. All politics is local, as they say. But what I explained to them is something I’ve touched on here in my Substack posts as well, i.e., that we have a lot to lose when we ignore the courtroom.

As I’ve said before, legal decisions have staying power. Those fighting to destroy our sacred rights figured this out a long time ago, which is exactly why this country ended up where it is. For decades, freedom-loving patriotic Americans have, for the most part, stood idly by while those dedicated to the destruction of our nation’s fundamental rights and values ran wild in courtrooms all over the country. The financials tell the tale. In its most recent tax filing, for instance, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) - with a litigation caseload rivaling that of the some of the largest law firms in the nation - reported total contributions and grants of $141,304,166. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which on its website boasts of filing numerous class-action lawsuits in furtherance of its mission, reported in its most recent tax filing total contributions and grants of $109,707,329. And Planned Parenthood, which files numerous lawsuits and is often represented by the ACLU, reported in its most recent tax filing total contributions and grants of $362,765,335. As you are no doubt aware, they were responsible for bringing the lawsuit that resulted in one of the most significant landmark decisions of the last century, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed and redefined Roe v. Wade.

While both Roe and Casey were of course overruled by Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2022, the judicially-invented right to an abortion was considered the law of the land in all 50 states for nearly 50 years as a direct result of those decisions. Likewise, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the infamous U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding vaccine mandates as a valid exercise of the state’s “police power” has stood for 120 years, still recognized by every court in the country as valid precedent to this day. And Buck v. Bell, the still more infamous U.S. Supreme Court decision that relied on Jacobson to uphold the state’s power to force sterilize women because “three generations of imbeciles are enough,” is also still considered “good law.” Eugenicists rejoiced, while the rest of us wept.

My point - which I hope is now perfectly clear - is that court rulings have staying power. They have staying power in a way that often even surpasses the very laws that come before the courts. They have staying power that far outlasts executive orders. And they have staying power that, by comparison, can sometimes make elections appear trivial.

So why do so many who seek to defend our sacred rights and freedoms focus so much of their time, resources, and energy on political elections, while all but neglecting litigation? Is it just because “lawfare” has become a dirty word, a tool that we’ve collectively decided can only be used by our opponents? Or is something else to blame?

I think it’s mostly something else, namely that litigation isn’t “sexy” in the way that elections are to most people. What I mean is that elections are exciting. We all get in line on the first Tuesday in November and take an active part in the transition of power (and of our nation, state, or city) - for good or for ill - before going home to watch the results unfold on TV with our popcorn in hand. Every single person has the ability to take an active part in the process in a way not offered by lawsuits. There is no national “decision day” for litigation, when everyone gathers to vote on the outcome of the lawsuits. Subtracting even more from the thrill is the fact that most of these lawsuits drag on for years. In an age when so many people have such dreadfully short attention spans, that’s not exactly going to get people excited.

But as we all know, it’s not about being excited. And it shouldn’t be about the temporary “thrill” of one day. If we all band together to focus on getting more lawsuits filed and winning more legal victories, we take an active part in preserving the rights of our grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and beyond. Courts do not overrule precedent often, and even when they do, they don’t do so lightly. Legal decisions don’t just last four years, or even eight. They last longer even than Chuck Grassley and Mitch McConnell have been in the Senate. They outlast us. They outlast our generations. If you want to put your money behind something with staying power, something built to last, consider funding good litigation.

And that includes, of course, the litigation we have ongoing (and pending) here at We The Patriots USA. Just this week, we unveiled our bold and comprehensive new legal strategy, which entails fighting evil on every front, in courtrooms from coast to coast. You can make a tax-deductible donation to our nonprofit law firm online at wethepatriotsusa.org/donate, or via mail to the address found on that page. If you’d rather contribute to a specific lawsuit or cause, you can check out our legal updates and dedicated litigation fundraisers here, and you can also designate a check by mail to a particular cause by making a note on the memo line. With your help, we can save this country from radical tyrants and government overreach for decades, or even centuries, to come!

Join the fight.