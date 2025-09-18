Free The Law

Jimmy Kimmel Ousted by ABC: Here's why you shouldn't care, and what we all should be talking about instead.
Jimmy Kimmel Ousted by ABC: Here's why you shouldn't care, and what we all should be talking about instead.

And yes, I do realize the irony of that subtitle on a podcast episode about freedom of speech.
We The Patriots USA
Sep 18, 2025
Listen today as Attorney Brian Festa, Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, dives into ABC’s indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following Kimmel’s remarks about the Charlie Kirk shooter. Brian explains why ABC isn’t violating the First Amendment, and why we should all be much more concerned with what is happening every day to all of us on social media platforms.

