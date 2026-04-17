The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Virginia

On April 8, 2026, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit reversed a district court ruling that granted the parent-plaintiffs a preliminary injunction, after the lower court found that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits of their case, i.e., that the plaintiffs would be able to demonstrate that West Virginia’s denial of religious exemptions to mandatory school vaccinations violated the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment. “Rights, as important as they are, do not swing free and clear of the larger social compact,” the court held, before citing the 121-year-old U.S. Supreme Court decision Jacobson v. Massachusetts. “West Virginia’s compulsory vaccination law … is a legitimate exercise of the state’s power to protect the health and wellbeing of school children.” The full decision can be found here.

I’ve written a lot lately about the Supreme Court’s landmark decision issued just last year in Mahmoud v. Taylor, in which the high court held that parents have the right to opt their children out of LGBTQ+ curriculum on the basis of their religious beliefs. The Mahmoud Court did not mince words: “…the right of parents ‘to direct the religious upbringing of their’ children would be an empty promise if it did not follow those children into the public school classroom.” And in January of this year, the Supreme Court remanded the case of Miller v. McDonald to the Second Circuit, with an order for that court to issue a new decision applying Mahmoud to the facts of the case, which involved the State of New York levying heavy fines on Amish community schools because they continued to honor students’ religious exemptions to vaccinations, even after the state abolished such exemptions in 2019. Next Wednesday (April 22, 2026), We The Patriots USA counsel will argue the very same issue in a case with a nearly identical fact pattern: the State of Connecticut attempted to shut down a Christian preschool and daycare because it continued to honor religious exemptions for students after the state abolished those exemptions in 2021.

But what is perhaps most stunning about the Fourth Circuit’s decision is the manner in which it attempts to distinguish the denial of religious exemptions to the curriculum in Mahmoud from West Virginia’s denial of religious exemptions to mandatory school vaccinations:

“The burden imposed by West Virginia’s compulsory vaccination law is not remotely ‘of the same character’ as those imposed in [Wisconsin v.] Yoder and Mahmoud. The law is a public health measure, not an instrument of ideological indoctrination. It does not expose children to values or beliefs that might be hostile to their parents’ religious beliefs. It does not require that school instruction extoll the virtues of vaccines. All the law requires is that, in the interest of protecting others, children get themselves vaccinated before attending school. The need for some to protect the health and well-being of all was not present in Yoder or Mahmoud.” (Citations omitted.)

Yes, you read that correctly. The court is actually saying that forcing children to be vaccinated in violation of their religious beliefs is not as much an affront to their free exercise of religion as exposing them to curriculum that conflicts with their religious beliefs. The mandated injection of a substance that violates deeply-held religious convictions is sloughed off as something like a minor inconvenience: “All the law requires is that, in the interest of protecting others, children get themselves vaccinated before attending school.” Oh that’s all?

Indeed, forcing a Christian child to be injected with a substance procured from aborted fetal cell lines is far, far more egregious an attack on the free exercise of religion that exposing children to curriculum. Indoctrination in school, while certainly disgusting and violative of religious freedom, can be countered with strong parenting in the home. Parents can endeavor to undo the harm caused by the teaching of perverted moral theology by teaching their children sound moral theology, and bringing them to a church that teaches it as well. But vaccination cannot be undone in this way. In fact, the whole premise of a vaccination’s efficacy rests on its ability to remain in the body, stimulating an immune response to disease that is supposed to last for years, if not permanently.

And the Supreme Court’s holding in Mahmoud did not turn on whether there was some overarching “good reason” for violating a student’s religious beliefs. But the Fourth Circuit’s reasoning certainly did, as the court noted that the West Virginia school vaccine case was distinguishable from Yoder and Mahmoud because those cases did not involve “the need for some to protect the health and well-being of all.” As the court concluded, the motivation for its ruling came still more sharply into focus:

“Individual rights and liberties are a cherished part of American constitutionalism. Equally valued however is our constitutional structure. The dissenting opinion ignores the Constitution’s architecture. Its litigious erosion of mandatory state vaccination laws does more than deprive states of their historic sovereignty. It does more than infringe on the democratic prerogative of societal self-protection. It invites the return of ancient scourges to these very modern times, and the infliction of preventable pain and personal suffering that rivals the individual right that the good plaintiffs in this case have come to assert.”

Tomorrow we will argue vigorously in a case before the Ninth Circuit, asking the court to apply Mahmoud to overturn California’s denial of personal belief exemptions to mandatory school vaccinations. Next Wednesday we’ll do the same before the Second Circuit in New York City, in a case challenging Connecticut’s abolition of religious exemptions in school. Please pray for our success, most of all. Pray that the judges are moved to apply Mahmoud the way we believe the Supreme Court intended, i.e., to protect the religious freedom of children and families even in a school setting, and even when vaccine mandates are implicated. And if you’re able to make a gift in support of our work, we’d greatly appreciate that too. If even one of those circuit courts rules against us, we will have a lot of work ahead to get the case before the Supreme Court. Finally, if you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to this Substack for all the latest updates on these and other similar cases that are unfolding as we continue to fight for religious liberty, and the right of ALL Americans to refuse unwanted injections.

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