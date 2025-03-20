The Idaho State Capitol Building in Boise, Idaho.

In a monumental victory for health freedom, the Idaho House of Representatives voted 47-23 on Wednesday to pass the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, which bans discrimination on the basis of one’s personal medical decisions. Under the Act, private businesses will be prohibited from denying goods or services to customers because they’ve refused a “medical intervention”, and such refusal also cannot be the basis for denying or terminating one’s employment. So, in a nutshell, health status discrimination will be virtually abolished in Idaho. You can read the full text of the final version of the bill here.

Before I go any further, I’d like to stop to take a moment to recognize the phenomenal work of Leslie Manookian, President and Founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund, who spearheaded this effort as the lead drafter of the bill. Leslie has been on the forefront of the fight for health freedom all across the country for decades, and I am proud to call her a friend. As a resident of Idaho myself, I feel extremely fortunate that we have Leslie here fighting for our rights, alongside other medical freedom warriors like Dr. Ryan Cole and Miste Karlfeldt of Health Freedom Idaho, who was also instrumental in getting this legislation passed. We The Patriots USA, also based in Idaho, partners with all of these individuals and organizations as well.

The Medical Freedom Act now heads to the desk of Idaho Governor Brad Little. Rumors abound as to whether he will sign it into law, or veto it. If it is vetoed, it can still become law if two-thirds of both legislative chambers vote to override the veto. Although the bill passed by greater than a two-thirds majority in the House, only 54% of Senators voted for its passage. So it’s unclear whether there would be enough votes to carry a veto override.

Assuming it passes, there will still be challenges on the road ahead. The bill isn’t perfect (no bill is). It leaves the words “vaccination”, “vaccine”, and “mask” out of the definition of “medical intervention”, which is instead broadly defined in the bill as “a procedure, treatment, device, drug injection, medication, or action taken to diagnose, prevent, or cure a disease or alter the health or biological function of a person.” Vaccines are not “drug injections.” And since we know that there is science proving that “vaccinations” like the covid shot don’t effectively prevent the spread of illness - and certainly don’t cure any “disease” - could a business still get away with mandating a shot on those grounds?

It’s good that the phrase “alter the health or biological function of a person” was included to provide broader coverage, but it’s unclear whether that is part and parcel of the phrase that begins “action taken to…” Companies could certainly argue that it was not their intent, in passing the mandate, to alter the health or biological function of any one person, but rather to protect the health of those in their places of business, or the community at large. Statutory construction is unpleasant business. But these arguments could be easily challenged, and, I believe, easily defeated in court. And that’s where We The Patriots USA comes in. Although we generally don’t get involved in legislative lobbying due to our status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, we do get very involved in the legal battles that inevitably ensue after a bill is passed into law. That being said, we are allowed to engage in a small amount of lobbying, and we have one such effort at the federal level that mirrors what Idaho has done here. More on that in a moment.

Unfortunately, Idaho’s Medical Freedom Act also exempts entities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding, like hospitals and clinics. Given that hospitals were perhaps the greatest perpetrators of medical and religious discrimination during the covid era, this is disappointing. But my guess is that this was a necessary concession that was made in order to get the legislation passed.

Just for the record, I did contact my state representatives to voice the above concerns with the amended version of the bill. Unfortunately, my recommended changes were not adopted. But regardless, this bill’s passage is still a cause for great celebration. As I said at the outset, this is a monumental victory for health freedom in the state, one that will hopefully inspire other states to follow suit. As Idaho House Rep. Robert Beiswenger - one of the bill’s sponsors - remarked yesterday, “When this bill is signed into law, Idaho will have the best health freedom laws in the country.” But, as more than one health freedom advocate has observed, this should be the law of the land everywhere in the United States.

That’s where our little bit of lobbying comes in. For the last three years, we’ve been circulating a petition to make health status discrimination illegal in the United States, via a proposed amendment to the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964. Sadly, due to intense censorship, the initiative has so far not gained much steam. As of this writing, we still have obtained less than 10,000 signatures on the petition. Our goal is to have at least 100,000 signatures in total before we present it to key members of Congress, who we are confident will be supportive of the measure, and propose legislation. We think it’s necessary to have at least this number of signatures in order for the petition to be taken seriously. In truth, we should have a million signatures by now. Given everything the public has learned about the covid shot, masks, and other vaccinations over the past few years, there should be a groundswell of support for this petition, which would “make it illegal for any individual or entity, whether public or private, to discriminate against a person on the basis of such person's health decisions, including decisions regarding vaccinations or medical testing.”

Again, intense social media censorship has been our greatest enemy in this effort. But that’s where you come in. By signing the petition and sharing it everywhere you can (including social media), we believe that we can realistically achieve our goal of 100,000 signatures by this summer, at which time we will begin arranging meetings with members of Congress. Paid advertising could also assist us with overcoming some of the censorship, but at present we do not have adequate funding to do much of that. If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation to our organization, you may do so here.

But even if you can’t make a financial contribution, your efforts in signing and sharing the petition can make a tremendous impact on our mission to have this legislation passed at the federal level. If we are able to accomplish this, you will never have to worry about losing your job or being denied an education simply for choosing to decline one or more vaccinations, NO MATTER WHERE YOU LIVE in this country. And that’s just as it should be. If you agree, please sign and share today!

