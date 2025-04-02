Michael Leggett’s Trump flag displayed in his Moscow, ID apartment.

When 20-year-old Michael Leggett decided to hang a Trump campaign flag in his living room, he never imagined the decision would result in him losing the off-campus apartment where he resided while attending the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho. But that’s exactly what happened. Michael left his apartment to return to home to Florida for winter break in December of last year. While he was away, his landlords entered the apartment to repair a broken lock. During that maintenance visit, they noticed Michael’s Trump flag hanging on the wall of his living room.

Michael and his roommate, Aaron, reached out to the landlords to request a renewal of the apartment lease in late February of this year. They were shocked by the reply they received:

Aaron and Michael, we are glad that you have enjoyed living in that apartment. Unfortunately we have decided not to renew your lease. While fixing your lock over the holiday break, we noticed the trump flag on the wall. Respectfully, we are being more selective in choosing tenants that better align with our values, and those of most of our tenants. We are happy to discuss it further with you if you would like. However, as it stands now, your lease will end on 5/31/25.

Just to be clear, this was an off-campus apartment not affiliated with the University of Idaho. But the fact that this happened in the State of Idaho is likely to stun many of my readers. Michael himself says he chose to attend school in Idaho because he felt that his personal freedoms would be more protected there as opposed to other places in the country, such as his former home state of California.

Michael reached out to We The Patriots USA for help, after his mother was connected to me by one of our supporters, former Idaho Representative Greg Ferch. I spoke with Michael and his mom today to gather more details about the situation, and explore ways that We The Patriots USA might be able to lend assistance.

As I informed them, the law currently does not prohibit discrimination in housing on the basis of political viewpoint or affiliation. The Fair Housing Act makes it illegal to deny housing to someone on the basis of their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status, or disability. All of these protected classes, with the exception of familial status, are also found in Idaho’s laws against housing discrimination. There is no prohibition against refusing to rent an apartment to a tenant or prospective tenant due to the tenant’s political beliefs or affiliation.

So, as incredible as it may sound, Michael’s landlords did not break the law when they refused to renew his lease because he displayed a Trump flag inside of his apartment. Do you think federal and state laws should be amended to include prohibitions against political viewpoint/affiliation discrimination? Jump into the comments to let me know your thoughts. This should make for some interesting discussion.

There is more to the story here, though. Michael explained to me that the lease application for his apartment included several probing questions, such as whether the Earth is flat or round, the age of the Earth, the methods - if any - the applicant believes can lessen the spread of airborne viruses (including mask wearing and vaccination), and the candidate for whom the applicant voted in the 2024 Presidential election.

As I explained above, it is illegal to refuse to rent an apartment to an individual based on their religious beliefs. It would be hard to argue that asking the age of the Earth doesn’t amount to a question about religious belief. However, I have no evidence that Michael’s landlords ever refused to rent an apartment based on someone’s answer to this question. And it’s not illegal to ask these sorts of questions on a rental application, although I would advise any of my clients against it. It would only be illegal for a landlord to refuse to rent an apartment, or otherwise discriminate against an individual, on the basis of religious belief or another protected class. But if someone were denied an apartment lease after answering questions about his/her religious beliefs, it’s likely that could form the basis of a housing discrimination complaint, and it may be a challenge for the landlord to overcome it.

Again, that didn’t happen here. Michael was awarded the lease after completing the application, so obviously his answers had no adverse affect. But still, Michael was left stunned by this experience. “I felt disrespected,” Michael remarked regarding the cancellation of his lease. “After a year of living in this apartment, paying rent on time, and having no complaints we were still kicked out over a little flag.” I asked Michael whether he believed that the landlords’ actions should be legal, to which he replied, “No I don’t. I think no matter your personal opinions or political ideology you should be able to express yourself in the comfort of your own home without repercussions.”

So again I ask you, what do you think?