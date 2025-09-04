Free The Law

Ty
3d

Autistic people should not be treated as future criminals any more than people with mental illnesses should be treated as future mass shooters in pre crime programs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kx_qaScq8Y

Ty
3d

All legal immunity for law enforcement agencies whether federal, State or local needs to end. Police being trained by the State of Israel and using Israeli tactics needs to end.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_XbdzzPuJY

