Victor Perez

Back in April, I reported to you the tragic case of Victor Perez, the 17-year-old who was shot dead by police in Pocatello, Idaho responding to what they were told was a dangerous situation. Apparently, the only information police had at the time they shot Victor through a fence was that he was an intoxicated man wielding a knife, threatening the life and safety of those around him. The truth, according to his family, is that Victor posed no threat of harm to those around him, and that he was a nonverbal teen with autism and cerebral palsy. Yesterday the Idaho Attorney General’s Office released a letter to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office stating that the AG will not be pursuing criminal charges against the officers. A civil suit against the police department is ongoing.

I could say a lot, but I probably shouldn’t. What needs to happen is that the law needs to change. According to the AG’s letter,

Each officer was equipped with a Taser, and one also carried a less-lethal shotgun at the time of the shooting. However, officers in Idaho are not legally required to attempt less lethal methods before using deadly force. The relevant question is whether the use of deadly force was justified. Additionally, officers in Idaho and elsewhere are trained to respond to lethal threats with lethal force.

Officers absolutely should be required to use less than lethal force in situations where lethal force is not necessary to stop a threat of harm. A knife is not a gun. Let me say that again. A knife is not a gun. I’ve watched the video. Victor was armed only with a knife, and there was a chain-link fence between Victor and the officers. If a Taser could have been effectively used to subdue the threat, then it should have been used. The fact that the law allows use of deadly force even in situations that do not absolutely require deadly force is absolutely abhorrent.

So what can we do about it? More precisely, if you are the parent or guardian of an individual with mental disabilities, what can you do to protect your child? Well, for starters, you should absolutely contact your local police chief, sheriff, and state police to inform them of your son’s disabilities. The Idaho AG’s letter cites the fact that the officers responding to the scene were unaware of Victor’s disabilities as one major reason for the decision not to pursue charges:

How do you know the officers did not know about Perez’s disabilities? We knew we had to address this question before making a charging decision because it would alter the legal analysis. The task force’s investigation revealed that officers from the Pocatello Police Department had previously responded to Perez’s home, but none of them were present at the time of the shooting in this case. Following the task force’s investigation, our office’s investigators conducted follow-up interviews with the officers who had previously responded to Perez’s home. These officers confirmed that they had not communicated any information about Perez to the officers who discharged their weapons in this matter. Our investigators were unable to find any evidence indicating that any of the officers who discharged their weapons on April 5 had previously responded to Perez’s house or had learned about Perez or his disabilities before the critical incident on April 5.

So there were officers within the Pocatello Police Department who knew about Victor’s disabilities and had previously been to his home, but never shared that information with the officers who ultimately responded to the scene on that fateful day. This means that parents need to be adamant that the information they provide to police about their child’s disabilities be communicated to the entire force (and those later hired to the force). The dispatchers need to know about it as well. There needs to be a system whereby the child’s name and address is flagged in the system as a person with mental disabilities who may not understand commands from law enforcement, or be able to comply with them. If we can have names flagged in the system for criminal charges, convictions, and warrants, then there is no reason why there can’t also be a flag for mental disabilities.

This system should be mandatory in all 50 states. But until that happens, I’m begging police departments and sheriff’s offices across the country to please find a way to implement such a system on your own. Because Victor’s story isn’t an isolated one. And the explosion of the autism epidemic in America means that this problem is only going to get worse. Very soon, we will have a large segment of the adult population who suffers from significant mental disabilities, disabilities which will cause them to engage in behaviors that make them appear to be dangerous, when in reality they have no intention of harming anyone. And worse, these teens and adults will be unable to respond - or respond appropriately - to commands from police. The law of the land should not be “shoot first, ask questions later” in these situations. I know that I’ll be contacting my legislators here in Idaho to discuss legislative action to implement these safeguards. I urge you all to do the same.