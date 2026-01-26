Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betrayal Project USA's avatar
Betrayal Project USA
7d

"Florida strongly supports parental choice and medical freedom, but we also have a duty to look after children who have been neglected or are facing severe health challenges as a result of their guardianship." - that is contradictory.

The government does not have the "duty" or the "right" to interfere with parents medical choices. The government sees everything as neglect if you don't do what the doctor wants or you don't do the common things. Don't want your kid vaccinated - Neglect and endangerment. Don't want your kid to have psychotropic drugs - neglect.. Don't want your kid to get chemo but want to see a holistic doctor - neglect... Against your religion to get transplants or blood products - neglect.. Kid has Covid and you want ivermectin not remdesivir - Neglect. Teacher says your kids ADHD and you don't agree - neglect. (those are not rare they are COMMON). Now to include if you don't want to trans your kid.

Also the word "guardianship" to replace the word "Parents" is very intention. She's NOT the guardian of the child. She's her MOTHER. Words mean things. Children do not belong to the government. The government is not the parent. Medical neglect should not be up to the government to determine.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Roo’s Views's avatar
Roo’s Views
7d

The STATE is in the wrong!!!! Mine & countless other fit parents have the receipts. END CPS permanently in all 50 states & every nation now

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Festa, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture