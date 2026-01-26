Last evening, Alex Lanfranconi, Communications Director for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, released a statement on X regarding our Florida medical kidnapping case:

The facts in this case do not support the accusations being made. Because of confidentiality and the age of the child, we cannot currently disclose all the details.



Florida strongly supports parental choice and medical freedom, but we also have a duty to look after children who have been neglected or are facing severe health challenges as a result of their guardianship.



We are confident the public will agree with our actions once we are in a position to release additional info.

The statement was made in a quote tweet, reposted a tweet by the Florida Department of Children and Families made the previous day, which read:

This week, a video surfaced depicting two Department of Children and Families employees during an investigation involving allegations of abuse in Escambia County. While state law prohibits the release of details related to an active investigation—particularly one involving a child—we can state unequivocally that the child is now safe and no longer in imminent danger. It is also important to note that a short video clip does not capture the full scope or context of the situation.



That said, the conduct displayed by the Department employees in the video was inappropriate. It failed to demonstrate the level of professionalism and compassion expected in such circumstances, and the Department is addressing this.

Our response to Mr. Lanfraconi was brief and to the point:

We wouldn't have taken this case if there were any evidence that the mother was abusing or neglecting her child. This is a case of medical kidnapping, plain and simple. The state DOES NOT have the right to demand that parents use a medication with a black box warning, under threat of taking the child. Children are gifts from GOD, not the state.

We stand behind this mother, and we will continue to fight for her to be reunited with her daughter. As I’ve already said, we have no evidence that this child was showing any signs of abuse or neglect - or that she was in imminent danger of harm - at the time of her removal from her mother’s custody. All indications are that she was doing well and that her health was actually improving at the time state officials came to take her away. If at any time we received even the slightest indication that this mother could have been harming her child, we would not have agreed to defend her.

All of that being said, it is true that the records in this case remain sealed, and that there is a protective order in place that prohibits their disclosure. I know that many of you have been asking me questions regarding this case and the details of the court proceedings. The reason I have declined to answer is, quite simply, that I am not permitted to do so. In many cases, people are asking for information that I don’t even have. I am not the attorney representing the mother in this case, and therefore I do not have access to the court file, and have not attended the hearings. This is why, erring on the side of caution, I even declined to share the body cam footage that has now been publicly released by several sources online.

I understand that many of you are angry. I’m angry, too. And there’s nothing wrong with that. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that the anger you’re feeling about this case is a righteous anger. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t respect the process. It also doesn’t mean that people should be doxxing and harassing the state officials in this case. I absolutely do not condone any such behavior, and I urge all of you to refrain from engaging in it. That’s not to say that you can’t peacefully protest. But peaceful protest and vigilante justice are two entirely different things. The former is protected by the First Amendment. The latter could land you in jail.

Let the legal process play out. Don’t do anything to violate a court order, or to otherwise interfere with that process. That kind of behavior won’t help to bring Kenlee home to her mother. If anything, it will hurt her case. When the case is resolved, and we are permitted to disclose information, we will do so. But until then, the best thing you can do is pray for this mother and her child. Pray that the child is returned safely home to her mother. And, if you haven’t already done so, consider a gift to her legal fund. As of this writing, we have raised less than 50 percent of our $25,000 goal. (Remember, since we are a registered nonprofit organization, all donations are tax-deductible within the guidelines of U.S. tax law.)

