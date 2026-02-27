Connecticut AG William Tong released a Facebook reel announcing that Connecticut joined a lawsuit against the CDC and HHS, to fight changes to the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule.

Earlier this week, news broke that a coalition of 15 states had filed a federal lawsuit against Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Jay Bhattacharya, and the agencies they oversee. That’s the easy part of the headline. What’s still unclear to me is the basis for the lawsuit.

You’ve probably heard about the lawsuit by now, and you may be confused as to why I’m confused. Media outlets large and small have consistently reported that the agencies and their directors are being sued for the CDC’s changes to its childhood vaccine schedule. Specifically, the CDC in January reduced the number of vaccines recommended for routine administration to all children from 17 to 10. I discussed it at the time in this article. And you might have seen the chest-thumping from Attorneys General who joined the lawsuit, like Connecticut AG William Tong, who boldly proclaimed in a Facebook reel, “Vaccines save lives, which is why I just sued the President and RFK Jr. to stop them from putting us all at risk.” But you see, that’s the confusing part - how exactly are they “putting us all at risk”?

So I soldiered on, doing my best to stomach my way through the rest of the reel to see if maybe Tong clarified his position. But the more I watched, the more confused I became:

“By not emphasizing vaccines and by encouraging people not to get vaccinated, you’re gonna put people at risk and people are going to get killed, and that’s why we’re suing today.”

What exactly is “emphasizing vaccines”? How does one emphasize a vaccine? And when did Secretary Kennedy or President Trump encourage people not to get vaccinated? I must have missed that press conference, and someone did an awfully good job of scrubbing it from the internet, because I just can’t find it anywhere.

Even more perplexing was Tong’s admission - in the same reel - that nothing has changed in his state with regard to the availability of vaccines: “Thank goodness right now in Connecticut, in the winter, we have these vaccines to keep me and my children safe.” Okay……so why are you suing them again?

I thought that maybe by reading the actual complaint filed in court that I’d understand the AGs’ position, but no such luck. Here are the alleged harms they claim their states will suffer if the court does not provide declaratory and injunctive relief to stop the changes to the childhood vaccine schedule from taking effect:

Defendants’ decision to change the routine immunization schedule will mislead and confuse patients and reduce vaccination rates.

Defendants’ actions inflict increased medical costs, administrative burdens, and other harms on states.

Burden on administration of Plaintiff States’ legal codes.

Burden on Plaintiff States’ resources due to increased rates of vaccine- preventable diseases.

Burden on State resources to combat misinformation and prevent further harm.

In law school, I was taught that in order to have standing to file a lawsuit, you must demonstrate that you have suffered - or will imminently suffer - some real, tangible harm. Your allegations of damages cannot be merely speculative. But here, they are clearly just that - and you don’t have to be a lawyer to figure it out.

All of these alleged damages are based on two suppositions: 1) that the new recommendations will decrease vaccine uptake in these states and 2) that this will lead to higher rates of “vaccine-preventable diseases.” But I can’t find any evidence in the complaint to support either assertion. What I see instead is a whole lot of speculation. And what the plaintiffs and their supporters seem to fail to grasp is that the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule consists of a list of recommendations only. They are not mandates. Physicians are free to continue to recommend to parents all of the vaccines on the previous version of the schedule. And in fact, the evidence I’ve seen strongly suggests that most physicians are doing just that, and will continue to do so. The largest private medical associations in the country, like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American Medical Association - organizations that have tremendous influence on physicians - have issued statements strongly opposing the changes to the childhood vaccine schedule. The AAP even publishes its own immunization schedule for children, which continues to recommend the vaccines removed from the CDC’s schedule. So what evidence is there that most (or even many) physicians in states like Connecticut, New York, or California will stop recommending vaccines in response to the changes to the CDC’s schedule? And where is the evidence that most (or even many) parents in those states will stop vaccinating their children? Since they can’t prove that there will be an actual decrease in vaccine uptake in any of these states, the rest of their damages claims fail.

And even if they could prove that less parents are choosing to vaccinate their children, they won’t be able to prove that it was the result of changes to the childhood vaccine schedule. I think it’s pretty safe to say that the vast majority of parents who have only recently decided not to vaccinate made that decision after witnessing the horrors that unfolded in the wake of the covid shot mandates, and because the truth about all vaccines has now been widely reported - both in terms of what they contain, and how they are tested and manufactured. Many religious objectors to vaccination, for instance, object on the grounds of the use of aborted fetal cell lines in the testing and production of vaccines. They will maintain these objections regardless of the number of vaccines on the CDC’s childhood schedule. And proving causation is critically important in stating a claim for relief in a lawsuit. If you can’t prove that there is a direct causal link between the defendants’ actions and the damages alleged, your lawsuit must be dismissed. That’s another tidbit you learn in your first semester of law school. Here, the plaintiffs can’t prove that they will actually suffer damages, and they can’t prove that any damages they might suffer were caused by the defendants’ conduct.

And again, all vaccines included on the prior version of the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule remain available for all parents who want their children to receive them. Not only did AG Tong admit this in his Facebook reel, but Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said it as well in a statement issued on the day Tong announced the lawsuit: “Connecticut’s childhood immunization schedule has not changed, and all vaccines remain available.”

So let’s review the facts here:

The childhood vaccine schedule has not changed in these states. All vaccines for children remain available, including those that have been removed from the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule. There is no evidence that the majority, or even a substantial number, of physicians will no longer recommend the removed vaccines for children. There is no evidence that the majority, or even a substantial number, of parents will now refuse to have their children vaccinated as a result of the changes to the CDC’s vaccine schedule. Since there is no evidence that less parents will vaccinate as a result of the changes to the CDC’s vaccine schedule, there is also no evidence that any of these states will experience an increase in so-called “vaccine-preventable diseases.” Since there is no evidence that there will be an increase in any of these illnesses, there is no evidence that any of these states will incur increased public health costs. Since there is no evidence that the changes to the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule will in fact directly result in a decreased uptake in childhood vaccination, there is no need for these states to engage in rulemaking, administrative action, or media campaigns related to childhood vaccination. Therefore any increased costs they incur in carrying out any of these actions are solely of their own making, and not caused by any actions of the defendants.

I think that pretty well sums it up. Of course, there’s a lot more to parse through in the 80-page complaint, like the allegations that the agencies didn’t follow the proper procedural protocols under the Administrative Procedure Act, or that Secretary Kennedy improperly replaced members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with new members who lack the experience or training necessary to serve on the committee. But none of it matters, really. If they can’t prove that HHS or the CDC did anything that caused actual harm to these states, the lawsuit is baseless and should be dismissed. Of course, that decision will be left to the judge, but that’s my assessment, for what it’s worth. In layman’s terms, I just don’t understand how you can sue someone for making a recommendation that you aren’t bound to follow, that you decided not to follow, and when you didn’t suffer any harm. It’s like you suing your mechanic because he recommended that you get a brake job, even though you decided not to get the brake job, and you didn’t actually get into an accident as a result of not getting the brake job. Make it make sense.