The clock has run out. The five-year statute of limitations for the U.S. Department of Justice to bring charges against Dr. Anthony Fauci for lying to Congress officially expired yesterday, May 11, 2026, without any charges being filed. For years, many prominent Republicans have been pushing for Fauci to be criminally prosecuted for lying under oath during his testimony to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on May 11, 2021, when he made false statements about the origins of COVID-19, and denied that he provided funding for gain-of-function research in a Wuhan, China laboratory. Leading the charge for Fauci’s prosecution was Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), who engaged in several heated exchanges with Fauci during that hearing. In recent days, Senator Paul has been pressing the issue on X, just yesterday posting, “Today is the deadline to charge Fauci, or he walks away from one of the biggest cover-ups in American history without ever facing a jury.”

The expiration of this statute of limitations, coupled with Biden’s sweeping pardons, officially end any hope that Fauci will face justice in any American courtroom (and likely anywhere else). I’d be the one lying if I said that I was surprised. For five years at least, I’ve been telling people - both privately and publicly - that Fauci would not be held accountable for any of his misdeeds during the covid era. And it didn’t win me any friends. It was even worse for business.

As you probably recall, for most of the last five years, the popular sentiment was that Fauci would be brought to justice sooner rather than later, and that he might even face the death penalty. I can’t tell you how many times I heard the phrase “Nuremberg 2.0” in the last five years, or calls for a public hanging. There were some very prominent people in the health freedom movement who made a lot of money selling the dream that they were going to bring Fauci to justice. But each and every time I was asked about it, I provided an answer that I knew would be unpopular, but one I also knew I had to give because it was true, i.e., that we would likely never see him prosecuted.

I probably could have made millions for We The Patriots USA had I joined the ranks of those selling false hope. I built a lot of very prominent media connections in those days, and a fundraiser to prosecute Fauci would have fetched a lot of dollars. Remember, those were the days when we were able to raise $50,000 for a covid lawsuit in just a few days. These days, we’re lucky if we can raise half that amount in a year.

And there are probably some that think we were pretty stupid not to capitalize on that sensationalism when we had the chance. After all, most of the people and organizations that did so are still thriving, as they raised enough capital in those years to sustain them when the covid fundraising ultimately dried up in 2023-2024. And, the argument goes, we still could have used that money for good causes, to help the many people in need who are counting on us to defend them in other lawsuits (like our medical kidnapping cases, for instance).

But that’s not the way we do business. The ends can never justify the means. I’d rather we go belly up telling the truth than rake in a million dollars telling a lie. And truth be told, at times it’s looked like going belly up was a very real possibility. But God has sustained us. Even though we are now operating on a shoestring budget, living case to case and sometimes struggling just to make payroll, I know that we made the right decision. If we do go belly up, at least we’ll be able to hold our heads up, too.

To be perfectly clear, I wanted to see Fauci prosecuted. I probably even said in some of my interviews that he should be prosecuted, if justice is to be truly served. But I just couldn’t bring myself to say that he would be prosecuted, because I didn’t believe it. As I’ve said many times, I’m not in the business of telling people what they want to hear. I’m in the business of telling people the truth - even when it’s hard to hear. And that’s why, besides telling people that Fauci wouldn’t be criminally prosecuted, I told people that the way we will win this is through civil lawsuits against the government and corporate bad actors. And, as it turns out, that’s where real victories actually have been won these last few years, and more are on the way. But lawsuits aren’t sexy. Lawsuits take time, and there is no public hanging.

Integrity is a funny thing. Everyone demands it, and rightly so. But what I’ve discovered in the fundraising world is that integrity doesn’t drive dollars, especially not in the midst of a crisis. And even after the dust settles, almost nobody remembers who had it and who didn’t. If I didn’t write this article, I doubt that anyone would have remembered that I was one of the only ones saying that Fauci wouldn’t be prosecuted. For that matter, most reading this probably don’t even remember the ones who were saying he would be prosecuted, and fundraising on that platform.

This isn’t a pity party. I’m not looking for a pat on the back, and I’m not even going to drop the customary link for donations at the bottom of this post. I just thought it was important to remind everyone to keep their eyes wide open when the next plandemic inevitably befalls us (and that may be sooner rather than later, given all of this hantavirus hype). If someone is out there on a soap box promising to “get justice” for “crimes against humanity,” make sure you ask the tough questions. For starters, ask them how they are going to do it. What’s the plan? And when? As them to cite specific statutes and legal precedent that supports their plan of action. If they can’t provide specifics, it’s a pretty sure bet that they’re blowing smoke for a money grab.