Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine's avatar
Elaine
4d

If one considers reality, they would have to conclude that there is no such thing as blind justice or impartial justice or fairness anywhere in our judicial or legal system. It is so clear to those with eyes to see, that who you are determines what you can do according to the law.

Fauci, like the Clintons, would never be prosecuted let alone convicted of a crime because he (and they) had the support of everyone who mattered in the game of lying to Americans for profit and the prestige which gives you influence and wealth and it truly is all about money, power and prestige.

Reply
Share
Jeff C Smith's avatar
Jeff C Smith
4d

Unconcionable!!!!

Americans need to get busy!!!

🔥💯⭐️👌🌊

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Festa, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture