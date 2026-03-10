The Connecticut State Capitol Building in Hartford, CT.

About a week ago, a new bill was introduced in the Connecticut Senate, titled simply Senate Bill (SB) 450, “An Act Concerning The Standard of Care for Immunization.” Like its companion House Bill (HB) 5044, the bill grants broad authority to the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner to establish a recommended immunization schedule for both children AND adults, distinct from that established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This would not only allow the DPH Commissioner to create a vaccine schedule that ignores the CDC’s recent decision to reduce the number of vaccinations recommended for children, but also to add even more vaccines than were recommended before, including the covid shot.

As horrible as all of this sounds, the bill contains a still more frightening provision. Nestled near the end of the bill is a provision that amends the state’s 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) to carve out an exception that denies protection for religious beliefs related to vaccines, including vaccines required for school attendance in Connecticut. The reason? The state recently lost its bid to have a lawsuit dismissed that challenged the 2021 abolition of the state’s longstanding religious exemption to school vaccinations on the grounds that the RFRA prohibited such action as discriminatory. We The Patriots USA also has a lawsuit in Connecticut Superior Court that challenges the repeal of the religious exemption on several grounds, including RFRA. So rather than face us in court, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong asked the legislature to introduce a bill to amend the RFRA so that both lawsuits would be dismissed as moot. (By the way, this isn’t mere speculation; the AG admitted to making this request in a statement reported by CT Insider.)

Simply put, the Attorney General asked the legislature to change the law in the middle of ongoing litigation, as a means of avoiding trial. The only logical conclusion I can draw is that he believes - as do I - that the state will lose at trial. Why? Because the RFRA only allows the state to burden the free exercise of religion if the state proves 1) that there is a compelling government interest that justifies the burden, and 2) that the state used the least restrictive means to further that interest.

And the fact of the matter is that when the state repealed the religious exemption in 2021, it had no compelling reason to do so. There were no major outbreaks of so-called “vaccine-preventable illnesses.” The covid shot wasn’t even one of the vaccines mandated for school attendance in Connecticut - and it still isn’t, yet - so they can’t even use the excuse that the repeal was in response to the “pandemic.” And denying an education to thousands of students certainly wouldn’t be the least restrictive means of curbing a public health emergency, even if there were one. The state has long had provisions in its statutes to allow for quarantine or the removal of infected students during an outbreak. Permanent removal from school is the exact opposite of “least restrictive means.”

There’s a lot more to say about this, but that’s it in a nutshell. There is no reason the Attorney General would need to ask the legislature to change the law if he were confident that the state would prevail at trial. But since it’s obvious that the state would not be able to meet its burden, the only path to victory is to change the law. Once a law is changed in such a way that the legal argument formed around it no longer applies, then that legal argument will most certainly be dismissed as moot.

But fortunately, we still have an ace up our sleeve. Our federal lawsuit on behalf of Milford Christian Church, which we filed after the state threatened to shut down its daycare and preschool because it continued to honor religious exemptions after the repeal, is still ongoing. And that lawsuit is based on federal law, including the U.S. Constitution. The state can’t pass a law that supersedes the U.S. Constitution, so they will have to face us in court when we arrive at the Second Circuit for oral argument in that case on April 22, 2026. And in a way, their amendment of RFRA to deny religious protection for those with religious beliefs opposed to vaccinations actually strengthens our argument in that lawsuit. We maintain that the state has demonstrated hostility to persons with those beliefs, in violation of the First Amendment and as clearly prohibited by the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2018 decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. So amending a statute designed to protect religious freedom so that it protects everyone except those with religious beliefs opposed to vaccination is pretty definitive proof of hostility toward those religious beliefs, wouldn’t you say?

To support our ongoing fight for religious freedom in Connecticut and beyond, please consider a gift to We The Patriots USA today. We will of course keep you updated on all of the latest developments in these cases. The Connecticut legislature’s public health committee will hold a public hearing regarding SB 450 and HB 5044 on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. You may submit public testimony here, and register to testify in person or remotely here.

Support our work