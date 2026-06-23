Free The Law

Free The Law

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
Jun 23

There has to be a way between locking them up and letting them roam the streets in the case of serious mental illness.

New York used to have a number of asylums that acted more like prisons. After a very public exposition of the conditions the state moved most out into the community with promises of treatment at home. The promises weren’t kept!

I lived not far from one that was closed. The facility had other functions so it remained active and hired some of the previous residents.

One morning I stopped for coffee and found a woman crying her eyes out in the parking lot. I asked what was wrong. She was one of the prior residents and knew no other life as she was in there from the time she was a young child. She was given a job at her prior residence and promised all kinds of help on the outside. The help rarely materialized. A local man was driving her to the location daily and had just moved out of state. She was crying because she couldn’t walk the 2 miles, mostly uphill to the job they gave her.

From that day forward, I became her chauffeur and drove her to work and other places. She had a social services worker assigned to her but that worker rarely pitched in to help.

This woman also had diabetes and couldn’t read. I had to assist her with picking out what she could and couldn’t eat.

She was not a stupid woman who learned quickly the lessons my wife and I taught her.

If only the state followed through on their promises, she probably would have learned to read and become more self sufficient!

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2 replies by We The Patriots USA and others
Ty's avatar
Ty
Jun 23

Our country's barbarism never ended and now its merging with Israel's barbarism IDF style.

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