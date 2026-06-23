I recently published an article called The Disability Care Crisis, in which I discussed the growing crisis facing disabled individuals and their families, namely the scarcity of care (or funding for it). I explained how, despite the best intentions of libertarians who oppose any government funding whatsoever for this care, we will be forced to pay for it one way or the other, since either we provide funding for families to care for disabled children and adults in their homes, or we will pay for them to be institutionalized or imprisoned. There is no realistic third option that doesn’t involve government spending, since there aren’t enough charities or philanthropic individuals willing to privately fund their care.

It’s a hard pill to swallow, I know. But interestingly, all of the people who commented on my article agreed that the government must provide for the care of these individuals. Some also expressed agreement with my suggestion that it was government policies and mandates that fueled the dramatic rise in disabilities to begin with, so it bears a considerable deal of responsibility for this crisis.

I want to take a moment to clarify something, though. I don’t believe that we should do away with institutions to house and treat persons with mental disabilities. They have a place, and some people do need a level of care that family members or group home staff simply cannot provide. It’s also a sad truth that some of these individuals who need treatment also pose a danger to others in their communities. I am certainly not advocating for integration into the community at all costs. Sometimes, so-called segregated treatment is necessary to protect the safety of others.

That being said, we have to be careful where we draw the line. I’ve drawn one line at individuals prone to violence. But is that the only line? What about the thousands of mentally disabled individuals roaming the streets homeless, many of them drug users who leave feces and used needles in the streets and parks? Even if they aren’t prone to violence, don’t they pose a danger to the health and safety of others in the community as well? So should we be paying for all of these individuals to be institutionalized or imprisoned? If not, what should we do with them? (To be clear, I’m referring to legal citizens of this country, where deportation is not an option.)

Personally, I’m vehemently opposed to forced institutionalization of persons who have not committed a crime and who are not a threat to the health or safety of others. But defining even that class of persons proves challenging. Beginning in 2020, government officials and others began describing anyone who wouldn’t wear a mask or take a shot as a threat to the health or safety of others. If we adopt a rule that anyone who poses a threat to the health or safety of others can be locked up against their will, we’re opening quite the Pandora’s Box. If the people in power determine that anyone who refuses to wear a mask or take a shot is mentally ill and/or poses a threat to the health or safety of others, many of us could find ourselves living in confinement.

Last week, the Department of Justice issued a dangerous memo to the President regarding the community integration and forced institutionalization of the mentally ill. It’s 39 pages long, so I don’t have the space to dissect it all here, but here’s the official summary:

“In prohibiting discrimination on the basis of disability, neither section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act nor Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) imposed an integration mandate on states in their treatment of mentally disabled individuals. Nor does either statute authorize the responsible Executive Branch agencies to impose such a mandate. A statutory mandate that states treat mentally disabled patients in maximally integrated settings would raise serious questions regarding the scope of Congress’s power under the Fourteenth Amendment, the Interstate Commerce Clause, and the Spending Clause. In Olmstead v. L.C. ex rel. Zimring, 527 U.S. 581 (1999), the Supreme Court did not hold that section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or Title II of the ADA require states to treat mentally disabled patients in the most integrated setting appropriate to their needs.”

-Application of the Rehabilitation Act and Americans with Disabilities Act to State Institutionalization of Patients with Severe Mental Illness or Disabilities (June 18, 2026)

While I agree that Congress and the Executive Branch cannot force states to provide treatment in integrated (non-institutional) settings, and that the Supreme Court has not ruled otherwise, the memo’s legal reasoning is not the problem. Instead, the motive and potential effect of this memo is what has most of the disability rights community up in arms, and for good reason. That’s because the motive appears to be opening the door to mass institutionalization, even when it may not be justified by circumstances such as those I described above.

What I found to be most disturbing in the memo was this paragraph on page 11 (especially the last sentence):

“Looking only to those aspects of the opinion that represent the law, we conclude that Olmstead did not hold that Title II requires maximal integration for patients with mental disabilities receiving state treatment. Rather, it held only that a state cannot institutionalize such patients without justification. See 527 U.S. at 600 (majority opinion). What counts as adequate justification remains an open question.”

If the government has decided that “adequate justification” for institutionalization remains an open question, you can be sure that the government will be the one deciding how to answer it. And when the government makes decisions for us, things don’t usually end well.

As I see it, this memo is a clear signal that officials in the government recognize, as I do, the growing disability care crisis, and they’ve made up their minds how to solve it: mass institutionalization. There was a time in our nation’s history when virtually every mentally ill individual was institutionalized. And it was a dark time indeed. When my father was a nurse in the early 1970s, he worked at a hospital that had once been an asylum. To get from one building to the other on campus, he’d walk through hallways that ran underground. He recounts seeing cells that were formerly used to “house” what would better be described as inmates than patients, and seeing the chains that were used to restrain them still hanging on the walls. Yes, that really happened.

I’m not saying we’re close to returning to that barbarism, but I’m also not saying we’re very far away. Once you open the door for virtually anyone deemed a “threat” to society to be forcibly confined, you’ve opened the door for all sorts of other abuses as well. And, as I said in my last article, it won’t be cheap. It will cost taxpayers far, far more to erect all of these shiny new asylums than to pay for family members and integrated community group homes to provide care for these individuals.

As always, I welcome your feedback and questions.