Little Eagles Daycare and Preschool in Milford, Connecticut has always allowed religious exemptions. That’s because the Christian school, operated by Milford Christian Church, believes in religious liberty. I know it seems like a given that a Christian school and church would honor the religious beliefs of its congregants, but for Connecticut state officials, it’s not. And that’s why, when in March 2023 an “inspector” from the state’s Office of Early Childhood Education audited Little Eagles and discovered that the school still allowed religious exemptions, the state threatened to shut it down. Pastor Jim Loomer, who oversees operations at the school, was faced with an existential crisis. The state gave him two weeks to choose one of three options: get all the unvaccinated students caught up on their shots, expel all of the unvaccinated students, or do nothing and the school would be shut down by the state.

Pastor Jim refused all of those three options and created a fourth: pursue legal action against the state. He reached out to We The Patriots USA for help, a nonprofit public interest law firm that provides free legal assistance to those experiencing violations of their Constitutional rights at the hands of government officials. (Full disclosure for anyone reading who doesn’t know: I am the Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA.) We sprang into action, and within just a few days our legal team filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Pastor Jim and the church. That lawsuit is still pending before a federal judge, but with all briefings now completed, court action is expected soon.

But the real headline here is, well, the headline of this post. Little Eagles has remained open and has continued to honor religious exemptions to vaccinations, in a state where religious exemptions for school were repealed over four years ago. And this despite the fact that the state found out about it over two years ago. To my knowledge, no other school in the nation has been allowed to remain open while accepting religious exemptions in a state that has repealed them (which also includes California, New York, and Maine). So how is this possible?

Well, the answer is simple. It has only been made possible through the generosity of the We The Patriots USA supporters, who allowed us to provide Milford Christian Church with the very best legal representation, free of charge, which involved not only filing a federal lawsuit, but negotiating with the state to allow the school to stay open while the litigation played out. And so, in a state that has abolished religious liberty everywhere else within its borders, Little Eagles stands as one bright spot in a very bleak landscape, where parents can freely exercise their religious beliefs and their children can still attend school.

Another major win in this lawsuit is that we got the state to admit that, in fact, it has no authority to enforce the state’s vaccination mandate with regard to private schools. You can read more about that here, but the short version is that the Attorney General’s office filed a brief stating that the state’s Education Commissioner and Public Health Commissioner have no authority to enforce the vaccination mandate as to the plaintiff, a private school. This has opened the door for other private schools in the state to accept religious exemptions, although the official position of the state is that the law still prohibits them from accepting them. To be clear, the Connecticut statutes still contain no provision allowing public or private schools to accept religious exemptions (and I am not giving any legal advice here), but given the state’s admission that it has no enforcement authority with regard to private schools, it remains unclear how the state is going to shut down schools that allow them. To my knowledge, the state has not created a new state agency with authority over the vaccination of private school students, and the Attorney General has already said that the Departments of Education and Public Health have no such authority.

And there is yet another significant development to report. Just last month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark decision for parental rights in Mahmoud v. Taylor, holding that parents have the right to opt their children out of LGBTQ+ curriculum, based in their fundamental right to direct the religious upbringing of their children. I discussed the importance of the decision in a recent Substack post, but its implications with regard to the Milford Christian case cannot be overstated. Despite the Connecticut Attorney General’s contention to the contrary in a news story published on the Milford Christian lawsuit just yesterday, the Mahmoud decision certainly has changed the legal landscape with regard to religious exemptions to vaccinations. The Supreme Court expressly stated that “…the right of parents ‘to direct the religious upbringing of their’ children would be an empty promise if it did not follow those children into the public school classroom.” In my view, this is clearly a warning shot across the bow to elected officials in Connecticut who have all along maintained that they are not discriminating against families by denying them an education based on their religious beliefs, since those parents can simply educate their children at home. In light of this development, we filed a notice of supplemental authority with the court regarding our Milford Christian lawsuit earlier this month, highlighting the impact of Mahmoud on the case.

Please continue to follow this Substack for the latest updates in this lawsuit, and consider subscribing to our email list to receive news about all of our legal efforts, including our litigation to restore the religious exemption in California as well. We are committed to winning back religious freedom for every parent and child in every state in the nation. With your help, we know it is possible.

Support our fight