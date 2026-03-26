Free The Law

Free The Law

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Denise's avatar
Denise
3d

That's complete bullshit! Humans have God given UNALIENABLE RIGHTS!!!! Sir!!! We all have a right to refuse medical treatments we don't believe in or don't want for whatever reason! My body, my choice! The "vaccine" package inserts state clearly, "If you've ever had an adverse event to any "vaccine", do not get any more! This is because many people are allergic or extra sensitive to the adjuvants and other ingredients in the toxic soup they maliciously call "vaccines". There are no pharmaceuticals that are 100% safe for every individual on earth! None. Including "vaccines". In fact, the CDC and the manufacturers clearly state that "vaccines" are inherently dangerous, which is the very reason they acquired the full immunity from liability. Many people have already had significant adverse events from "vaccines", and have significant neurological damage as a result. These folks cannot get any more "vaccines". Period. Many more have died from a "vaccine" or multiple "vaccines'. Including CHILDREN!!! In fact, SIDS is a result of "vaccine" injury and subsequent death. The whole SIDS AND NOW SADS are specifically from "vaccine" injuries. So, "vaccines" are not universal. Despite what the lying, paid off shills try to say. Vaccines are a DOD bio weapons operation. Now, more than ever! Get those damn mRNA LNP DNA contaminated clot shots OFF THE MARKET NOW!!! Why don't you all focus on that? If you're so concerned with people's health. Whether religious exemption, medical exemption, or for reasons of personal conscience, we have UNALIENABLE RIGHTS to refuse! I will never comply! Senators do not have the right to exalt and abuse their perceived power while in that elected position. You, sir, need to stay in your lane. You do not speak intelligence. You have no idea what you are talking about. You have no knowledge of the manipulated and deceitful manufacturing processes for the vaccine industry. A huge for profit industry that creates patients for life for the medical industrial complex. Stick it in your ear Mr. House Speaker, and go get an education before you start throwing around your delusional appetite for power and control!

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BelleTower's avatar
BelleTower
3d

The state can not subvert the us constitution which is ultimately where religious liberty is protected. These buffoons. They can run around passing all the laws they want but if those laws are UNCONSTITUTIONAL they will eventually lose. And so we wait for justice. And wait and wait and wait

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