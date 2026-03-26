Connecticut Speaker of the House Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) addresses reporters at a March 25, 2026 press conference in Hartford.

Recently I told you about Connecticut Senate Bill 450, which seeks to amend the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) to carve out an exception from religious freedom protections for anyone who holds beliefs opposing vaccinations required for school attendance in Connecticut. I explained that the legislature openly admitted that it is doing this at the behest of Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who hurried to the legislature to make this change after losing a motion to dismiss in a state lawsuit to restore the school religious exemption based on RFRA. So in a nutshell, when the state learned that it would have to go to trial to prove that it didn’t violate RFRA, its answer was to get the law changed so that the lawsuit would be dismissed as moot. That’s because that under RFRA, the state would need to prove that there was a compelling government interest (such as a public health emergency) that warranted the removal of the religious exemption (there wasn’t), and that it did so by the least restrictive means (it didn’t). The fact that AG Tong rushed to get the law changed is proof positive that he was certain the state wouldn’t be able to meet its burden of proof under RFRA.

By the way, that’s also the same burden of proof that the state would have to meet under a strict scrutiny analysis in a lawsuit alleging that the state violated the First Amendment when it abolished the religious exemption. That’s why we brought two federal lawsuits in addition to a state lawsuit in our quest to restore the religious exemption in Connecticut and beyond. One of those federal lawsuits, the one filed on behalf of Milford Christian Church, is still active, and is scheduled for a hearing before the Second Circuit in New York City on April 22, 2026. Although the Court has previously declined to apply a strict scrutiny analysis for state violations of religious freedom because of a 1990 decision called Employment Division v. Smith, the tide appears to be turning in light of last year’s ruling in Mahmoud v. Taylor. (You can read more about that here.)

But back to the Connecticut legislature and Senate Bill 450 - which, by the way, is only one of a barrage of horrid bills proposed (and likely to pass) in the Connecticut legislature this session. Yesterday Speaker of the House Matt Ritter - the leading force behind the abolition of the religious exemption in 2021 - was joined by House Majority Leader Jason Rojas for a press conference to address this and other controversial measures making their way through the legislature. You can watch the questions about RFRA and religious exemptions here beginning at 5:45, but here are a few choice snippets from Ritter:

“There’s no religious right, there’s no Constitutional right to say that my religion allows me to not get a vaccine and send my kids to kindergarten.”

“Your right to not vaccinate your children based solely upon a religious argument is not the law in the State of Connecticut.”

“Let’s say the lawsuit were victorious…the argument would go that the grandfathering in did not arguably provide equal protection. The danger you’d run is that the legislature would pass a law and get rid of the kids who were grandfathered. So ironically a decision in favor of the plaintiffs in that case would probably mean that kids who are in school now, who got grandfathered in, would then all have to be removed from school under an equal protection argument.”

That last one is perhaps the most striking. So Ritter is admitting that the legislature’s response to a ruling that the state violated equal protection would be to remove religious freedom for all? That is, instead of allowing all students in the state to enjoy religious freedom protections, the legislature would deny religious freedom protections for everyone, including those previously grandfathered in? That tells you all you need to know about Connecticut’s legislature.

A court ruling that the state has violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment by allowing religious freedom for some, but denying it to others, should not result in more individuals being denied religious freedom. The fact that this is the first and only “solution” Ritter jumps to is nothing short of terrifying. He didn’t even mention that there was another option, i.e., to extend religious liberty protections to all students and families in the state.

And this is why it’s so important for us to win our federal lawsuits. The state can’t pass a new law, or amend an old one, to create an end run around the U.S. Constitution. It can change RFRA, but it can’t change the First Amendment. If the Supreme Court rules that a state violates the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause when it denies a religious exemption to vaccinations, Connecticut will be forced to allow religious exemptions for school vaccine requirements. Not only Connecticut, but so too will New York, California, Maine, and West Virginia.

If you are able to attend the April 22, 2026 hearing in New York, we’d love to have you there in support of Milford Christian Church, and religious liberty! You can attend the oral argument in our Milford Christian Church lawsuit at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 in Courtroom 1703 of the Thurgood Marshall US Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, New York, NY.

And to support this litigation and our other legal efforts, please consider a gift to our nonprofit law firm today.

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