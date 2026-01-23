Free The Law

Jan 23

I'm a licensed foster parent in a surrounding county, but deal with the county mentioned. I've been doing this right at 10 years and have fostered an upwards of 20 kids which include many cases within the department. Is the system broken? Absolutely, 100%. Caseworkers are overloaded, underpaid, the court system is very slow, and here's the real kicker… people lie. Please be careful with your witch hunt because you do not understand the vastness of the dark underbelly of the world and children that very much need help. I'm speaking to deep and dark things. There are not enough people to protect these children in my experience. I have not encountered a removal that has not had just cause. I absolutely believe that just like in any profession there can be corrupt workers that make poor choices and it breaks my heart to hear that any family truly trying to provide and care for their children would have the state take them away. The opposite has been what I have experienced. The hotline rejecting calls that need to be investigated.

Children that stay far too long in abuse and absolute filth. Children reunited to just go back into care 2 more times...

Also, if anyone thinks foster parents getting paid for every kid: yes there is a monthly stipend, no it doesn't cover much for the child. No foster parent goes into this because of money, that's a laughable accusation as every bit of the stipend and more goes to the child in my house. You can look up all the stipend rates, it's public on DCF websites.

Again, please be careful of this exposure and hunt because there are precious children being trafficked in our own back yard in this area. There is much that the public doesn't know and I have welcomed my home again and again to such children. If you have a problem with the system, seek to be a wise and good person to fix the problem as more people in all areas of this system are needed.

Jan 24

The clear and specific warning about this medication is given while demanding the medication be used under actual risk of kidnapping. On the other hand, a contorted and ridiculous blanket warning about comfrey has demonized it by these same kinds of people when it is actually a safe and effective herb.

My heart aches for this mom and this little girl who has been stolen from her mom. This is a nightmare no parent would ever want to experience. Thank you for stepping in and doing what you can.

Sad to say, it seems like people who work in the system often seem blind to the harm that is being done.

