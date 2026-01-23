Child ripped from her mother's arms in Florida
Yes, in Florida.
Seven-year-old Kenlee has cystic fibrosis. It’s one of the toughest diagnoses for a child - and a mother - to receive, but Kenlee’s mother Joy is tough as nails. Ever since the diagnosis, Joy has been determined to stop at nothing to get Kenlee well. And she has done just that, bringing her to specialists and getting Kenlee the treatments she needs to give her the best chance at a full, healthy life.
But doing the best for your child doesn’t mean blindly following doctor’s orders at every turn. It means doing your research. It means getting second opinions. Take it from someone who knows first-hand. As the parent of a vaccine-injured child with multiple serious disabilities, I know that it’s my duty as a father to leave no stone unturned. So when a doctor told Joy that she needed to start Kenlee on a new medication, she did what any mother with the best interest of her child at heart would do: she researched the drug. And what she found frightened her. Joy discovered that the medication, Trikafta, has an FDA black box warning that lists a host of dangerous side effects, including liver damage and death from liver failure:
Cases of liver failure leading to transplantation and death have been reported in patients with and without a history of liver disease taking TRIKAFTA, in both clinical trials and the postmarketing setting. Liver injury has been reported within the first month of therapy and up to 15 months following initiation of TRIKAFTA.
Armed with this new information, Joy began researching other treatments before starting her daughter on Trikafta. But for officials at the State of Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), the fact that Joy did not immediately begin treating her daughter with Trikafta was enough to warrant removal of Kenlee from her mother’s home, and placement in state custody. And that’s exactly what DCF did, despite the fact that Kenlee was doing well at the time of her removal - gaining weight, running around, and playing without the assistance of oxygen.
But as we’ve seen time and again in states all over the country, the state can take your child away even when there is no physical evidence of abuse or neglect. They can take your child away just because you disobeyed your doctor (which wasn’t even the case here). In essence, your child can be removed simply for not immediately complying with a doctor’s directive.
And yes, this happened in Florida, a state championed for its recent advances in health freedom, such as the elimination of all vaccine mandates. While there’s no doubt that some very good things are happening in Florida these days, Joy’s case is a stark reminder that there is still plenty of evil there as well, as there is everywhere else. No state is perfect, and the scourge of medical kidnapping in America has infiltrated Florida just as much as it has in places like California and New York. Remember that the tragic medical kidnapping case of Maya Kowalski, featured in the 2023 Netflix documentary Take Care of Maya, happened in Florida.
But what is perhaps most disturbing about this case is what I witnessed in the police body cam footage, i.e., the sheer glee expressed on the face of one of the DCF officials upon entering Joy’s home to take Kenlee away. What kind of person would be smiling and laughing while a mother is screaming for them not to take her child away? (I have personally viewed the body cam footage, as it’s been shared publicly by a third party online, but I will not link it here out of an abundance of caution, as it may be included in the scope of what is prohibited from disclosure by a protective order currently in place.)
It’s enough to make your blood boil. And now the state has moved to terminate Joy’s parental rights. We The Patriots USA was able to provide Joy with legal representation for a hearing to address that termination motion this past Wednesday. After a long day in court, the hearing was continued to February 9, 2026.
We have a long battle ahead of us. The first step is getting the state’s motion denied, so Joy retains her parental rights. The next step is getting Kenlee back home where she belongs. Although we fronted the money for Joy’s initial legal expenses, our resources are limited. We have created a fundraiser for Joy’s legal expenses here, with an initial goal of $25,000. Please help us reach that goal before the next hearing on February 9th by making a gift today.
Together, let’s bring Kenlee home!
I'm a licensed foster parent in a surrounding county, but deal with the county mentioned. I've been doing this right at 10 years and have fostered an upwards of 20 kids which include many cases within the department. Is the system broken? Absolutely, 100%. Caseworkers are overloaded, underpaid, the court system is very slow, and here's the real kicker… people lie. Please be careful with your witch hunt because you do not understand the vastness of the dark underbelly of the world and children that very much need help. I'm speaking to deep and dark things. There are not enough people to protect these children in my experience. I have not encountered a removal that has not had just cause. I absolutely believe that just like in any profession there can be corrupt workers that make poor choices and it breaks my heart to hear that any family truly trying to provide and care for their children would have the state take them away. The opposite has been what I have experienced. The hotline rejecting calls that need to be investigated.
Children that stay far too long in abuse and absolute filth. Children reunited to just go back into care 2 more times...
Also, if anyone thinks foster parents getting paid for every kid: yes there is a monthly stipend, no it doesn't cover much for the child. No foster parent goes into this because of money, that's a laughable accusation as every bit of the stipend and more goes to the child in my house. You can look up all the stipend rates, it's public on DCF websites.
Again, please be careful of this exposure and hunt because there are precious children being trafficked in our own back yard in this area. There is much that the public doesn't know and I have welcomed my home again and again to such children. If you have a problem with the system, seek to be a wise and good person to fix the problem as more people in all areas of this system are needed.
The clear and specific warning about this medication is given while demanding the medication be used under actual risk of kidnapping. On the other hand, a contorted and ridiculous blanket warning about comfrey has demonized it by these same kinds of people when it is actually a safe and effective herb.
My heart aches for this mom and this little girl who has been stolen from her mom. This is a nightmare no parent would ever want to experience. Thank you for stepping in and doing what you can.
Sad to say, it seems like people who work in the system often seem blind to the harm that is being done.