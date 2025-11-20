If there were any doubt that there is a new sheriff in town, what happened yesterday dispelled it. In a stunning reversal of its decades-long denial of a link between vaccines and autism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its website to dismiss the claim that vaccines do not cause autism. To be sure, the website also doesn’t say that vaccines do cause autism, but the web page “Autism and Vaccines” now reads:

Pursuant to the Data Quality Act (DQA), which requires federal agencies to ensure the quality, objectivity, utility, and integrity of information they disseminate to the public, this webpage has been updated because the statement “Vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim. Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism. However, this statement has historically been disseminated by the CDC and other federal health agencies within HHS to prevent vaccine hesitancy. HHS has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism, including investigations on plausible biologic mechanisms and potential causal links. This webpage will be updated with gold-standard science that results from the HHS comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism as required by the DQA.

The web page goes on to detail the “state of the evidence” concerning possible links between various vaccinations and the development of autism in children. I encourage you to read it in full here.

Now of course, this development immediately launched the pro-vaxx crowd into hysteria. As reported by the Associated Press (AP), the the Autism Science Foundation released this statement today: “We are appalled to find that the content on the CDC webpage ‘Autism and Vaccines’ has been changed and distorted, and is now filled with anti-vaccine rhetoric and outright lies about vaccines and autism.” And just as predictably, Dr. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), released a statement of her own: “The conclusion is clear and unambiguous. …We call on the CDC to stop wasting government resources to amplify false claims that sow doubt in one of the best tools we have to keep children healthy and thriving: routine immunizations.”

In case you aren’t already aware, the AAP receives substantial funding from the pharmaceutical industry. Listed among the top donors to its “Friends of Children Fund” are Pfizer, Merck, Moderna, and Sanofi, all manufacturers of vaccines administered to children. And remember, the AAP isn’t exactly a small nonprofit organization; in June of this year, it reported net assets of $92,814,428 (gross assets were over $177 million).

So all of this, of course, is to be expected. But the real question is, will any of this make a difference when it comes to state public health regulations or guidance, not to mention conversations between doctors and patients? I am quite confident - though also dismayed - that the answer will be a resounding no, at least in states like California, Washington, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Those states and others have formed regional public health alliances to defy the changes coming forth from the Trump administration’s CDC and HHS. The West Coast Health Alliance and the Northeast Public Health Collaborative were formed just this year, in response to changing public health guidance at the federal level. And since physicians are licensed by the states in which they practice - and pediatricians rely heavily on AAP guidance - don’t expect anything to change if you live in one of those states, or any state run by people with a similar political ideology.

Heck, even Congressional leaders who are members of the same political party as the President, and who hail from so-called “red” states, continue to deny any link between vaccines and autism. And more than deny it, they try to exert their power to influence public healthy decision-making within the federal government. Earlier this year, during now-HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Senate confirmation process, it was revealed that Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy (a physician, go figure) had agreed to vote in favor of Kennedy’s nomination only because Kennedy agreed to several stipulations. According to an AP report, one of them was that Kennedy would not remove language from the CDC website stating that vaccines do not cause autism. True to his word, Kennedy did not remove that language. The header “Vaccines do not cause Autism” remains, but with an asterisk beside it that directs the reader to this footnote: “The header ‘Vaccines do not cause autism’ has not been removed due to an agreement with the chair of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee that it would remain on the CDC website.”

While I respect Secretary Kennedy’s decision to honor his word, in my opinion it was unethical for Senator Cassidy to make such a demand in the first place. A United States Senator should not be using his vote to effectively control the activities of a cabinet member and the agency he oversees. In essence, Cassidy inserted himself as Co-HHS Secretary, wielding power that the Constitution does not grant him. Asking a nominee questions during a public hearing and voting on the basis of his answers is one thing, but having a private meeting with the nominee in which you make clear that your vote is contingent on the nominee’s agreement to engage in a series of actions (or inactions) once he’s in office, is quite another. That may be the way things work in Washington, but that doesn’t make it right, or ethical. Personally, I never would have agreed to such demands, or any others from any Senator. It is a violation of the separation of powers for the legislative branch to exercise authority over the executive branch, and that is precisely what Cassidy has done. But then again, standing firm in that principle would have also assured that I wouldn’t have been confirmed. Kennedy’s nomination was only approved by the Senate Finance Committee by one vote, 14-13.

But back to my original point - which is that, in practical effect, this change means little to nothing. True to form, leave it to me to rain on your parade. It’s not that I don’t like to see people happy. Really, I do. What I don’t like is seeing people deceived into believing that a victory has been won when it hasn’t, because that is exactly what drives people into complacency. And that is exactly what our opposition wants. That doesn’t mean that people are stupid or illogical for becoming complacent in the face of victory. After all, why keep fighting when you’ve already won?

But fact is that we haven’t won - not even close. Updating a website does not have the force and effect of passing a law, or even publishing new federal regulations. And it certainly doesn’t have the effect of a Supreme Court decision, which in reality has even greater power than a law, since that body decides whether laws themselves should stand or be struck down as unconstitutional. That’s why we’ve chosen to focus our efforts on winning legal victories, and especially Supreme Court victories, here at We The Patriots USA. This web page can - and probably will - be updated again once a new administration takes power, and it’s more likely than not that the language on that web page will revert to its old form. But Supreme Court precedent lasts decades, even centuries. It is harder to overturn than a literal Act of Congress.

