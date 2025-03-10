On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced its plans to study the causes of autism, which will include research into a link between vaccines and the epidemic which now claims (according to “official” reports) 1 in 36 children. The outrage from the pro-vaccine, pharma groupie crowd was predictable. The headline from NBC News read as follows: “CDC will research widely debunked link between vaccines and autism.” It’s nice to see they haven’t abandoned impartial, objective journalism, huh? The comments on social media followed suit.

“Talk about a waste of taxpayer money, Elon! DOGE should investigate this!”

“It’s already been proven hundreds of times that vaccines don’t cause autism!” (It hasn’t.)

“RFK Jr. will just pay people to produce the results he wants, to justify his conspiracy theories!”

Those are paraphrases, but very close to the exact wording of the hundreds of comments I scrolled through this weekend. This was, as I said, a predictable response from people who have spent their lives carrying water for Big Pharma. What I didn’t expect was the outrage from the health freedom community, many of whom have been fighting for years to expose the truth about vaccines and their link to autism. (If you aren’t already aware, there is actually substantial justification for studying this link, which was never “debunked” as the mainstream media would have you believe. For a good starting point, read How to End the Autism Epidemic by my friend J.B. Handley.) Many of the same people who complained for years - in some cases, decades - that the government refused to research this link and reveal the truth about the dangers of vaccines were now complaining that the CDC was doing exactly that. Their social media comments read something like:

“The CDC can’t be trusted! Any study conducted by them will be compromised!”

“The researchers at the CDC are compromised by conflicts of interest. Big Pharma will tell them what to say!”

“Oh, so NOW the CDC is going to finally investigate what we’ve already known for years? Too late! Where were you 20 years ago??”

I guess this goes to show, as the old saying goes, that you can’t please everyone. In this case, a more accurate commentary might be that you can’t please anyone.

The health freedom community seems to have forgotten the fact that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is now in charge of the CDC, a fact obviously not lost on the pro-pharma crowd. Or, perhaps, they haven’t forgotten at all. Maybe it’s the very fact that he’s in charge that has elicited this reaction from the very people who fought so hard to see that Trump was re-elected, and Kennedy named the HHS Secretary. Judging from the similar mixed reactions I saw after Kennedy’s recent op-ed on the Texas measles outbreak, that could very well be the case. Many in the health freedom community were incensed that he touted the MMR vaccine as an effective preventative, while many in the pro-pharma camp were furious that he dared to promote Vitamin A as an effective preventative and treatment. The guy just can’t win.

Other, more sinister theories also abound. Some point to the singular fact that he was confirmed as HHS Secretary as evidence that he’s not really going to do anything to disrupt Big Pharma’s profit margins (with some even suggesting that he’s secretly working for the industry). They ask why it was so “easy” for him to be confirmed by a margin of 52-48. Many predicted he would need Vice-President Vance’s tiebreaker vote to be confirmed, if he were confirmed at all. After all, they say, we’ve known that the majority of lawmakers in Congress from both parties are bought and paid for by pharma lobbyists and other special interest groups. Did Big Pharma really just roll over and “allow” all of them to vote for the very man who has pledged to destroy them? Weren’t there threats? Weren’t there bribes? The way they see it, Kennedy’s confirmation could have only two possible explanations: either the Senate was never really controlled by the pharmaceutical industry to begin with, or Big Pharma allowed him to be confirmed because they had reason to believe he wouldn’t do anything to harm their interests.

While I must admit that I too was surprised that more Republicans didn’t defect and vote against Kennedy’s nomination, I have not seen a shred of evidence to legitimize the theory that he is a bad actor, or controlled opposition (another accusation some have levied against him). There is, in my view, a third possible explanation to explain the Senate vote count. They just might be more afraid of opposing President Trump than they are of opposing Big Pharma. He is, after all, the most powerful man in the world right now, a man who - in his own words - “holds all the cards.” That doesn’t just apply to foreign relations; it’s equally true with regard to getting key legislation passed in the Senate. The Senate, after all, has its own set of agenda items, ones that would likely be difficult to accomplish before the mid-term elections without the support of the President. With his opposition, it would be near impossible, and could even jeopardize their re-elections. Remember also that included in those “agenda items” are bills favorable to other special interests, such as the oil and gas industry, the agricultural industry (BigAg), and more. Let’s not forget that Big Pharma, while certainly powerful, isn’t the only “Big” in the room. In the Senate, and in all of Congress, everything is a negotiation. Big Pharma holds a lot of cards, to be sure, but it doesn’t hold all of them.

There is much happening behind the scenes, and you and I are not privy to most of it. That is to say, all of these theories are mere speculation unless and until we have evidence to the contrary. Suffice it to say that I don’t envy Mr. Kennedy right now. Regardless of your personal feelings about his job performance thus far (and it hasn’t even been a month), how about you pray for him, and for our country? Pray for the truth to be revealed. Pray most of all for the millions of children and adults living with autism and other horrible diseases to receive healing, and justice. Instead of fighting each other, let’s fight for them.