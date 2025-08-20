Free The Law

Ty
5h

I think they should make legal challenges based on Constitutional authority rather than scientific arguments that focus on a lack of science because courts don't make legal decisions based on science. They make decisions based on legal authority. The belief that vaccines are safe and effective is not based on science but on religious faith that doesn't accept authentic science. It therefore should be challenged as an unconstitutional government sponsorship of religion. The CDC vaccine schedule should also be challenged as a violation of the 10th amendment because the US Constitution does not delegate to the federal government any power or authority to make public health advisories or public health recommendations which is what the CDC vaccine schedule is and the States shouldn't be imposing vaccine mandates or creating public health policies based on advisories or recommendations the federal government has no Constitutional authority to make. There is also no way to test the cumulative vaccine schedule in an ethical and safe manner that doesn't cause human test subjects any harm including death which is what the lawsuit is implying the CDC should do. It's already known from single vaccine clinical trials that vaccines can cause serious injury or illness or death. Testing the whole cumulative vaccine schedule in human clinical trials would result in substantially more injuries and deaths.

