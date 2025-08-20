In a federal lawsuit filed last Friday, two physicians and Stand for Health Freedom (one of our Partners here at We The Patriots USA) sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), challenging the agency’s “recommended childhood immunization schedule, a 72+ dose regimen that represents the most aggressive vaccination program in the world.” Specifically, the lawsuit takes aim at the lack of adequate safety testing for these vaccines, correctly noting that the recommendations for childhood “immunizations” made by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) “is only based on an evaluation of short-term individual vaccine risks. The CDC has never studied the combined effects and the accumulating dangers of administering all of the vaccines on the CDC’s recommended childhood vaccination schedule.” (Emphasis in original.) The complaint, which you can read in full here, also highlights the startling reality that most states simply adopt these recommendations carte blanche, and incorporate them into statute or regulation, along with the very narrow list of “approved” contraindications that could support a medical exemption (which is, of course, almost impossible to obtain in many states, especially those where religious exemptions have been abolished, like California, New York, Connecticut, and Maine).

Our friend Dr. Paul Thomas is one of the plaintiffs, along with another doctor, Kenneth Stoller. We have followed Dr. Thomas for years, and have welcomed him as a guest on several of our broadcasts over the years, to discuss - among other things - his excellent study showing the health outcomes of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children in his pediatric practice. The complaint describes in chilling brevity the wrath these two brave doctors incurred at the hands of their state medical boards:

When Plaintiff Dr. Paul Thomas published a study finding vaccinated children had significantly higher rates of chronic illness, which is exactly the research [the Institute of Medicine] recommended, his license was suspended within five days. When Plaintiff Dr. Kenneth Stoller used genetic markers to identify at-risk children, California's Medical Board declared only CDC guidelines could be followed, and revoked his medical license. The message is clear: conform or face professional banishment.

The lawsuit seeks redress for this atrocity as well, citing it as a violation of the First Amendment in the form of “suppression of medical and scientific dissent.” I couldn’t agree more.

But by taking direct aim at the childhood vaccine schedule itself, the lawsuit exposes something much more damning: even if medical boards were permitted to punish doctors for having dissenting opinions, these doctors’ dissent is based in actual science, whereas the dictatorial policies of the state medical boards are based in something entirely unproven.

The lawsuit also seeks to strip the recommended childhood vaccines of their dangerous “Category A” designation, explained in the complaint as follows:

ACIP organizes its vaccine recommendations into two categories: "Category A" recommendations apply universally to all children in an age group, while "Category B" involves shared clinical decision-making between physician and family based on individual circumstances. However, almost all childhood vaccines carry the Category A designation. The rigidity of the universal Category A recommendations is enforced through ACIP's narrow contraindications and precautions framework, which excludes many documented risk factors and prevents physicians from exercising individualized medical judgment. ACIP propagates an unscientific, one-size-fits-all model that denies individualized risk assessment while refusing to acknowledge that some children suffer serious harm from continued vaccination. Meanwhile, physicians who attempt to protect vulnerable patients face career destruction. …Accordingly, Plaintiffs seek judicial intervention to restore scientific integrity and medical freedom. Specifically: (1) a declaration that CDC's framework is arbitrary and capricious and (2) only then may CDC return vaccines to Category A if the evidence supports it. Seventeen EU nations, the UK, and Japan already use this voluntary model while maintaining over 90% vaccination rates. (See Factual Background Section D, page 14 below.) Choice and science can coexist.

I’d like to pause here to take a moment to acknowledge the fine work of Attorney Rick Jaffe on this complaint. The brilliance of this lawsuit lies not only in the fact that it has the perfect plaintiffs who have a legitimate shot at slaying the beast of “legal standing” that spells certain death for many such complaints, or that it makes the perfect legal arguments, but also in another, more subtle factor perhaps lost on the majority of people hearing this news: timing.

Now is the perfect time to bring this lawsuit. In fact, there has never in our history been a better time. That’s because many of the allegations contained in the lawsuit are ones that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. - who just happens to oversee the CDC - has made himself (or at least strongly suggested). Kennedy has not been shy in calling for better safety testing for the vaccines currently on the CDC’s childhood schedule, and has also pointed to vaccines as a likely contributor to the rise in childhood illnesses. And Kennedy recently overhauled ACIP, appointing all new members who appear willing to look at actual scientific data and consider that vaccines do in fact carry with them a significant risk of harm (even just being open to this idea is a huge leap forward, as that was certainly not the case in prior administrations). As an aside, one of the new ACIP members, Dr. Robert Malone, will be a guest on our upcoming Sixth Annual Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon, airing on September 13-14, 2025. You can register here now for free access to this virtual and interactive event.

So what could this mean? Well, given that the individual with authority over the agency being sued here appears to agree with the plaintiffs on many (if not all) points, you may not get a lot of pushback from the federal government. In fact, you may have a situation where the government is willing to concede the truth of at least some of these allegations, and is willing to come to the table for a settlement. If that settlement includes making real and lasting changes to the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule, that would be a huge victory for health, science, - and above all, - truth. If a good number of states follow suit and stop mandating those vaccines for school attendance, that would be monumental.

In short, filing this lawsuit even just a year ago would have been laughable (which is why we didn’t do it). But this is not a year ago. If nothing else, this lawsuit is putting the sincerity of the new administration to the test. I can’t imagine the legal gymnastics the government’s attorneys would have to perform to somehow argue against rigorous safety testing for these vaccines and greater transparency surrounding their risks, when the officials heading the CDC and those sitting on the new ACIP have called for the exact same things.

Finally, the timing couldn’t be better given the very recent pushback from organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Just yesterday, the AAP released what it calls “an independent evidence based immunization schedule,” in anticipation of changes coming at the CDC. Kennedy himself sharply criticized the move in an X post because of the organization’s failure to disclose its glaring conflict of interest, i.e., that pharmaceutical companies rank among its most prominent corporate donors. And just last month the AAP released a policy statement reaffirming its longstanding position that “nonmedical” exemptions to vaccines should be eliminated in all 50 states. It’s hard to argue with a straight face that the organization isn’t co-opted by the pharmaceutical industry.

Please pray for our friends at Stand for Health Freedom, as well as the other plaintiffs and Attorney Jaffe. Please also consider supporting the organization with a charitable gift. We ask this solely because we truly believe in them and the quality of their work; although we count them among our partners in our mission for health freedom, We The Patriots USA does not receive any portion of the donations made to Stand for Health Freedom.