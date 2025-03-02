On Valentine’s Day, President Trump signed an executive order that read like a love note to the health freedom community, rescinding federal funding for any schools that mandate covid shots. But as I explained in my Substack post that day, the order actually didn’t change much, since no state in the country currently mandates the covid shot for K-12 school attendance, and most colleges in the country had already eliminated or relaxed their covid shot mandates. Regardless, many felt it was a step in the right direction.

But many more felt frustration, if not outright betrayal. Activists and leaders in the health freedom community who have been fighting for years to win back religious exemptions for all vaccines in states where they’ve been eliminated, for instance, were dumbstruck as to why President Trump hasn’t taken action against schools that deny religious exemptions. The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement led by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was an integral part of the President’s campaign platform, one that many of those activists believe was a driving force behind his reelection. These health freedom warriors - mostly mothers who fought alongside Kennedy for years to preserve (and later, restore) religious exemptions in schools, have been hopeful that forcing schools to honor religious exemptions would be a top priority for the MAHA agenda.

And it may still be, after all. To be fair, it’s only been a little over a month since President Trump was sworn back into office, and barely two weeks since Kennedy was confirmed as Health and Human Services Secretary. But still, there is visible frustration from the health freedom communities in the states where school religious exemptions were rescinded by the state legislatures: California, New York, Maine, and Connecticut.

Rita Palma, a longtime health freedom activist and leader in New York, expressed some of that frustration in a Facebook post yesterday, tagging both Kennedy and Education Secretary nominee Linda McMahon: “Trump signed 76 EOs; where is the one for vaccine exemptions? Why are plastic straws more important than a child’s education?” (In case you missed it, the President recently signed an executive order ending the forced use of paper straws.)

But if President Trump were to issue an executive order rescinding federal funding for K-12 schools that do not allow religious exemptions for required school vaccinations, will it have the desired effect? And if it does, for how long? Here’s my take. I don’t believe for a minute that if such an order is issued, schools in the aforementioned states will comply. Instead, I fully expect that the Attorneys General of California, New York, Maine, and Connecticut - Robert Bonta, Letitia James, Aaron Frey, and William Tong, respectively - to band together in a legal challenge to that order. I’m also not entirely confident that they’ll lose that challenge, as there is significant legal debate regarding whether the President has the power to withhold funding on that basis, and without Congressional approval.

And even if the executive order stands, I don’t believe those states will back down. The ruling would only say that the President has the power to withhold funding, not that the states have to allow religious exemptions. The Democrats who run these states have shown themselves to be so hell-bent on opposing the Trump administration that I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if they took the federal funding hit just to protect their jab mandates. After all, it would only hurt the ordinary, everyday people in those states, not the elites who control them. Or, rather than cut vital education funding, they might just raise taxes so that the state can cover the loss of federal funding (or much of it, anyway). Before you say they won’t do that, for fear of losing votes come the next election, ask yourself this: When has raising taxes ever cost the Democrats an election in places like California and New York?

And let’s just say that I’m completely wrong about this. Let’s say the leaders in those states fold like a deck of cards and direct schools to begin allowing religious exemptions, or the state legislatures hold special sessions to reinstate them, to avoid losing federal funding. Do you honestly believe that once Trump leaves office that they won’t immediately repeal them again, assuming the next President doesn’t keep that executive order in place? So the very best case scenario, in my view, is that such an executive order would likely be temporary, with the sword of Damocles still hanging over the heads of the families in those states.

So what’s the answer? What hope do we have of ever truly restoring religious freedom from mandatory vaccinations for schoolchildren in those states? As I’ve always maintained, I believe our best hope rests with the courts. Before you scoff at that notion simply because none of the states have yet been successful with such legal efforts, consider this: the tide is turning. Just last year the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in California ruled in favor of a challenge to the Los Angeles Unified School District covid shot mandate. And also last year, an employee of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee received an award of nearly $700,000 because the company fired her for refusing the shot on religious grounds, while the EEOC announced that Hank's Furniture was ordered to pay $110,000 to an employee in Florida for terminating her after denying her request for a religious exemption to the company's covid shot mandate without even attempting to accommodate her, while also questioning the sincerity of her religious beliefs. These decisions clearly signal that this is not 2020, and that’s why I believe we are closer now to winning back religious exemptions for schoolchildren than ever before.

The effects of such a monumental legal victory will be sweeping, and long-lasting. Legal precedent, protected by the principle of stare decisis, ordinarily lasts for decades, if not centuries. Take, for instance, Roe v. Wade, the decision that ushered in the judicially invented right to an abortion which was the law of the land for 49 years before it was overruled in 2022. See also Chevron v. NRDC, which granted administrative agencies tremendous power over statutory interpretation for 40 years until it was overruled in 2024. And let’s not forget Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the 1905 Supreme Court ruling regarding a smallpox vaccine mandate in Cambridge, Massachusetts that is still considered “good law” to this very day. My point is that legal decisions have staying power, for good or for ill.

We The Patriots USA currently has two ongoing legal challenges to Connecticut’s repeal of its religious exemption for mandatory school vaccinations, one in state court on behalf of two parents and the other in federal court on behalf of a Christian school. We are also actively gathering plaintiffs for a legal challenge to Maine’s repeal of its religious exemption, as well as the proposed religious exemption repeal in Hawaii. Additionally, we have been contacted by a parent in California, whose child was just recently expelled from high school for not being vaccinated, and we are hard at work on a legal strategy to have the California religious exemption repeal reviewed anew in federal court, with an eye to Ninth Circuit - and possible U.S. Supreme Court - review. While we don’t currently have any potential clients for a new legal challenge in New York, we are ready to take on that fight as well, if anyone contacts us with a case we think we can take up (if you’re that person, please email us at info@wethepatriotsusa.org).

So don’t lose heart, or faith. Even if there is no executive order that can save us, hope is very much alive. I firmly believe that we are closer than ever to winning back our right to true religious freedom, not just the feigned half-hearted brand that has been peddled to us for far too long by those supposedly elected to protect our rights. We The Patriots USA will continue this fight in courtrooms from coast to coast, so long as our supporters provide us with the means to do so. To learn more about our legal work, and to lend support, visit wethepatriotsusa.org.

Support our work