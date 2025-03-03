From our inception, protecting religious freedom has been a pillar of our mission at We The Patriots USA. We have won victories for parents, students, and employees all over the country, and this year we're taking it to the next level. Today we are announcing our commitment to win back religious exemptions to school vaccinations in every state in the nation where they've been lost, or where they may soon be lost.

Religious exemptions to vaccinations required for K-12 school attendance are not currently permitted in California, New York, Connecticut, or Maine. And just last month, Hawaii passed a bill out of its health committee to eliminate religious exemptions there as well. I released the following statement today regarding the organization's new campaign to win back religious exemptions:

"Whether your family has religious freedom should not depend on your zip code. This is the United States of America, and religious freedom is a right granted to us by God, and guaranteed by our U.S. Constitution. We will not stand idly by while states continue to flagrantly disregard this most precious liberty in the name of a nonexistent 'public health crisis.' These states have no evidence that religious exemptions were ever to blame for any epidemic of illness, or that they will ever cause one in the future. We cannot continue to allow religious freedom to be stolen from parents and children on the basis of hypotheticals and fear campaigns. That's why today We The Patriots USA is making a commitment to initiate litigation in every state where religious exemptions to vaccinations required for K-12 school attendance have been eliminated, and in any state where they are eliminated in the future."

As you probably know, we have two ongoing lawsuits in Connecticut in defense of religious exemptions, one in state court and the other in federal court. We have also already begun gathering plaintiffs for legal challenges in California, New York, Maine, and Hawaii, but we need more. Please email us at info@wethepatriotsusa.org (or email me directly at brian@wethepatriotsusa.org) immediately if you meet the following criteria and you would like to be a plaintiff in our lawsuit to reclaim religious exemptions in your state:

You are a resident of California, New York, Connecticut, Maine, or Hawaii. You either attempted to enroll your child in a K-12 public school (or special education preschool program) this year and were denied because the school would not honor your religious exemption to one or more required vaccinations OR you plan to enroll your child in a K-12 public school (or special education preschool program) next school year, claiming a religious exemption to one or more required vaccinations.

Our unique legal strategy for this litigation depends on you meeting the above criteria. That does not mean you cannot contact us for legal assistance if you need help with something else, of course, but these are the plaintiffs we are seeking for school religious exemption lawsuits at this time.

If you don't meet the above criteria, you can still join the fight to win back religious exemptions by making a tax-deductible donation to our nonprofit law firm today. Our legal services are provided 100% pro bono to our clients, and we depend exclusively on the generosity of supporters like you to fund our litigation. We thank you in advance for your contribution.