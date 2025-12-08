It was just two sentences long, but for health freedom fighters across the country, it was perhaps the most powerful order issued by the Supreme Court in the last decade:

“The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit for further consideration in light of Mahmoud v. Taylor, 606 U. S. 522 (2025).”

That was the first order published by the U.S. Supreme Court in today’s orders list, sending the case of Miller v. McDonald back to the Second Circuit for reconsideration. Miller v. McDonald was filed on behalf of three Amish community schools that challenged the fines they received from the state of New York, as punishment for continuing to allow religious exemptions to vaccinations for their students. That case was dismissed by a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit back in March. But now, the Supreme Court is ordering the Second Circuit to review the case again, in light of the decision issued by the Supreme Court in June of this year: Mahmoud v. Taylor. In Mahmoud, the high court ruled that parents have the right to opt their children out of LGBTQ+ curriculum in school on the basis of their religious beliefs.

Since it was issued, we here at We The Patriots USA have been making the case before various courts that Mahmoud should apply in the context of religious exemption to school vaccination requirements, too. But a district court in California dismissed that argument as inapplicable in our case on behalf of a Ventura high school student, as did a district court in Connecticut for our case on behalf of Milford Christian Church’s Little Eagles daycare and preschool. Our Milford Christian Church lawsuit involves nearly identical issues as the Miller v. McDonald Amish case, and is also pending review at the Second Circuit. In 2023, an inspector from the State of Connecticut threatened to close down Little Eagles unless the school forced all unvaccinated students to become vaccinated, and expelled any that did not comply. Standing firm in their faith, the leaders of Little Eagles and Milford Christian Church refused, and turned to We The Patriots USA for help. Now that the Supreme Court has recognized that these cases must be analyzed in light of the new precedent set by Mahmoud, we are hopeful that the plaintiffs in the Milford Christian and Miller cases will finally receive the relief they deserve - access to an education free from religious discrimination, regardless of vaccination status.

If the Second Circuit dismisses our case along with the Miller case, we fully intend to appeal that dismissal to the U.S. Supreme Court for review. We are closer than we’ve ever been to winning back the religious exemption for all families New York, Connecticut, California, and Maine - but we still need your support to get across the finish line. Please consider making a contribution to our 2025 Year-End Giving Campaign today here. Since we are a registered charitable organization, gifts to We The Patriots USA are tax-deductible within the guidelines of U.S. tax law. And please, please remember to pray for us as we enter this epic courtroom battle. We’ve always said that this is a spiritual battle between good and evil, and we know that good always prevails in the end. Each one of your prayers is heard by God Almighty, and they are the most powerful ammunition we have in this fight. We thank you for supporting us every step of the way. Victory is within our grasp!

