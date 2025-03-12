Katherine Katz and her attorneys outside the courthouse after their trial.

The Superior Court of California yesterday issued a tentative decision awarding a total of $911,612 in damages to a physician’s assistant fired by Los Angeles County after she refused a covid shot mandate due to her religious beliefs. The award consists of $364,645 in economic damages, and $546,967 in compensatory damages for emotional distress. The court also ordered the plaintiff, Katherine Katz, to be reinstated to her former position.

Katz worked as a physician’s assistant for LA County from 2005 until 2013, and then again from January 2018 until she was terminated on June 13, 2023. The County hired an outside firm to review its religious accommodation requests, and the County’s Assistant Director of Human Resources concluded that Katz’s religious beliefs were “inconsistent,” despite the fact that she had no training or experience in making such assessments, and never even spoke to Katz about her accommodation request. The County was also unable to explain why it granted a Muslim employee’s religious accommodation request and allowed her to continue working, while denying Katz’s Christian religious accommodation request: “The County called no witness to explain why Khusenova’s beliefs as a Muslim were more sincere than plaintiff’s beliefs as a Christian.”

In reaching its decision, the court made clear that difficult times - including a pandemic - do not suspend the rule of law, and do not provide a free pass for discrimination:

There can be no doubt that the Covid epidemic that began in early 2020 was an extraordinary and life-changing event for everyone, including our government agencies. Nor does this Court doubt that employees of these agencies generally tried as best they could to serve their communities. However, the rule of law was not suspended during this time. Government agencies and their decision makers were not permitted to discriminate or retaliate during or because of the epidemic.

Just to be clear, I had no involvement in this litigation. Credit in full goes to the brilliant legal work of attorneys Alan Reinach and Jonathon Cherne.

But a win for one (or two) of us is a win for all. This ruling is further proof of what I’ve been saying for quite some time now: the tide is turning. If an employee in Los Angeles County can win such a monumental victory, there is hope for many others, like Teryn Gregson, the plaintiff in our ongoing litigation against the PGA Tour in Florida, who was also fired for refusing covid mandates on the basis of her Christian beliefs. There is also hope for Pastor Jim Loomer and Milford Christian Church in Connecticut, whose preschool and daycare were threatened with closure by the state simply because they allowed families to opt out of vaccinations due to their religious beliefs. Our litigation in that case is also ongoing in federal court. And there is hope for the plaintiffs in Connecticut, Maine, and California, for whom we are currently planning to file litigation because their children were denied an education for refusing vaccinations.

We know that litigation is slow business, and it’s easy to lose hope. It’s just as easy to forget about these cases altogether. But as this victory illustrates, it’s important that we continue to stay the course, and continue to support these legal efforts so that they can never do this to us again. If you have the means, please consider making a tax-deductible gift to We The Patriots USA to support our ongoing legal work on behalf of these and so many other plaintiffs.

