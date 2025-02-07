I’ve been writing a lot recently about the folly of putting too much faith in executive orders, no matter how magnificent and sweeping they may seem at their signing. Just yesterday, I published a post in which I predicted that so-called “blue states” (aka “anti-freedom states”) would defy President Trump’s executive orders on transgender issues, citing rhetoric spewed by California Attorney General Robert Bonta at a press conference earlier this week. I explained that since anti-discrimination laws in California provide strong protections for transgender rights, there would be a showdown between these states and the Trump administration.

Well, that showdown is already well underway. On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Bonta issued a statement ordering California hospitals and clinics to continue providing “gender-affirming care”, or face the consequences of violating California’s anti-discrimination laws. “California supports the rights of transgender youth to live their lives as their authentic selves,” said Bonta. “We will not let the President turn back the clock or deter us from upholding California values. I understand that the President’s executive order on gender affirming care has created some confusion. Let me be clear: California law has not changed, and hospitals and clinics have a legal obligation to provide equal access to healthcare services.”

In Bonta’s worldview, allowing a hospital to perform permanent, life-altering gender mutilation services and hormone treatments on a child is permissible, so long as the child feels it necessary to live their lives as their “authentic selves.” Note he does not mention anything about the parents of transgender youth, as California law has increasingly shut parents out of these decisions, allowing children to change their gender identity in school without notifying the parents, and a law was passed early last year allowing a parent in a custody battle outside of California to flee to California to transition the child and obtain custody, regardless of the objections from the other parent, or a contrary custody ruling in the other state.

Meanwhile in Massachusetts, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education today issued a memo clarifying that its guidance on nondiscrimination on the basis of gender identity in public school remains in place, unchanged, regardless of the President’s executive orders. Citing state law against discrimination on the basis of gender identity in public schools, the memo brazenly directs schools to ignore the executive orders: “Massachusetts schools remain responsible for providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students, and this responsibility under state law is not impacted by recent executive orders at the federal level.” The memo lists “strong policies” and “affirming practices” for LGBTQ students as examples of how schools should continue to support these “marginalized students.”

Social media is abuzz with reactions to these recent developments, and those supportive of the Trump administration seem to be convinced that the President’s executive orders will stand, since “federal law trumps state law.” I am not so convinced of the outcome, at least not on that basis. First, executive orders are not “federal law.” Congress enacts federal law - period, end of story. Executive orders are permissible, but not where they 1) usurp power exclusively granted to Congress under the U.S. Constitution, or 2) they usurp power reserved to the states under the U.S. Constitution. Even if these orders were acts of Congress, I’m not so sure they would stand. The Tenth Amendment clearly states that “[t]he powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” In other words, any power not specifically delegated to the federal government remains the exclusive power of the states, or the people in those states. In those instances, state power trumps federal power.

Unless I’m missing something, I don’t see anything in the Constitution granting the federal government power to make decisions about sex and gender, sporting events, locker rooms, or bathrooms. To the extent these orders are rooted in the federal government’s power over federal funding, that power is ordinarily reserved to Congress (see Article I, Sec. 8, cl. 1; aka the “taxing and spending clause”). That is not to say the President is barred from making any decisions about federal funding, but it is far from a sure bet that it will always be upheld, especially when it is one of a flurry of dozens of executive orders issued nearly simultaneously that seek to restrict funding. Decisions about immigration and citizenship are certainly within the exclusive scope of federal power, but President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship has been challenged in court and frozen - at least for now. Just in the last week, two federal judges - in Seattle and Maryland - have issued orders temporary blocking the order, and a third in Massachusetts heard arguments on the issue today, which he said he would take under advisement. Another challenge to the same executive order, brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, is expected to be heard in New Hampshire on Monday.

As I’ve repeatedly said, many of these executive orders will be struck down, and even the ones upheld are unlikely to stay in place forever. President Trump will be in office for just the next four years, and he cannot run again. If the next President is keen on undoing the orders, he or she can do so with a simple stroke of the pen. As I’ve also said before, my purpose here is not to spoil the party. I get that people are caught up in “feel good” moments right now, and I also understand that people want nothing more to believe that all of our problems can be solved instantly with quick and easy executive orders. It is human nature to seek instant gratification, and lawsuits rarely offer that. They can drag on for months or - more often - years. But the result is usually much more long-lasting. Court precedent usually remains in place for decades or even centuries.

Bottom line: if you want to protect this country and the rights of the people for generations to come, look to the courts. I’m not just saying that because I’m an attorney, or because I run a nonprofit public interest law firm. I’m saying it because it’s a fact. These battles will not be won in the Oval Office. Ultimately, they’ll be fought and won in courtrooms all across the country. That’s where we’ll be. Who’s with us?