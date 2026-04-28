Yesterday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed House Bill (HB) 5044 into law, after it was overwhelmingly passed by both chambers of the Connecticut legislature (which both just happen to be overwhelmingly comprised of Democrats). The signing - which took place nearly five years to the day that Lamont signed a bill abolishing the religious exemption to school vaccinations in Connecticut - was unceremonious, but its impact was tremendous. Not only does HB 5044 give broad authority to the state’s public health commissioner and pave the way for adult vaccine mandates, it also contains a carveout to the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), a carveout which denies religious freedom protections to anyone who opposes school vaccine mandates on religious grounds. The carveout was designed specifically to moot a lawsuit against the state pending trial in state court, which would have forced the state to prove that it had a compelling interest in removing the religious exemption for school vaccinations, and that it did so by the least restrictive means available. Many legal experts following the case believed the state could not meet that burden, including apparently Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who immediately upon learning he’d have to go to trial on the RFRA claim, asked the legislature to change the law to include the carveout.

Call it dirty pool. Call it downright unethical. But whatever you call it, the reality is that the state has almost certainly escaped a legal defeat by hijacking the legislative process. The courts are supposed to be the one avenue available to the people to seek redress when a law is passed that violates their fundamental rights. When HB 5044 was drafted, it didn’t contain a carveout for RFRA because that wasn’t the legislature’s intent in crafting the bill. The proponents of the bill admitted that they only amended the bill to include the RFRA carveout at the direction of AG Tong. So the precedent has been set: a defendant in a lawsuit can escape liability by having his friends in the legislature simply change the law.

If your gut reaction is that this is despicable, you aren’t alone. And it’s left many wondering where we go from here. If the legislature can simply change the law anytime it appears the state will lose a lawsuit, what’s the point in even filing lawsuits? As the co-founder of an organization that has a core mission of filing lawsuits against the government for violations of Constitutional rights, you might expect me to be similarly dismayed by yesterday’s events. But I’m not. And I’m certainly not deterred.

The reason, simply put, is that what happened yesterday was not a surprise to me. I’ve always been keenly aware that if we challenge state action in state court based on state law in a state controlled by one-party rule, it wouldn’t be incredibly difficult for the state to simply change the law. It’s the reason why, as an organization, We The Patriots USA has chosen to file the majority of its litigation against state governments in federal court. The state cannot pass laws to supersede federal law (assuming no Tenth Amendment issues), and the state certainly cannot pass laws to supersede or nullify the Constitution. While we did file one state lawsuit regarding the religious exemption repeal in Connecticut, the majority of our litigation was filed in federal court, because we knew that’s where the battle must ultimately be won, and where the state has no escape hatch. And that’s why, even if the state lawsuit based on the RFRA claim is dismissed as moot (as most expect it now will be), our federal lawsuit against the state on behalf of Milford Christian Church will be left standing. That lawsuit - which also challenges the state’s removal of the religious exemption to school vaccinations - had a hearing at the Second Circuit last week, and a decision is expected in the coming months. But even if the Second Circuit rules against us, we have recourse to appeal to the United States Supreme Court, which we fully intend to do. Our goal in this litigation all along has been to claim a sweeping victory for religious liberty and parental rights that will apply to all families in all 50 states, restoring the religious exemption not only in Connecticut, but in New York, Maine, and California as well.

You can watch my reaction to last week’s hearing at the Second Circuit here. And rest assured, I will continue to keep you updated about this case and all of our other litigation regarding the religious exemption unfolding in Connecticut and elsewhere. But today, on a day that feels pretty hopeless in Connecticut, I’d like you to know that there is indeed hope. The Connecticut legislature and Governor may have won this battle, but they haven’t won the war. And as long as there are people to support our efforts, we will continue to fight in court. To that end, if you haven’t had a chance to make a gift to our Mission 250 Fund, you can do so now here. We have set a goal of raising $250,000 by our nation’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, so that we can continue to file lawsuits in Connecticut and all across the country to protect religious freedom, health freedom, parental rights, frees speech, and more. We thank you in advance for your generous support of our mission!

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