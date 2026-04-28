Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
1dEdited

I've an idea. Let's introduce a law that prohibits interfering, altering, or changing in any way, The United States Constitution and anyone who tries to, is hung for tyranny (which I believe is already a standing law). Reintroduce it however ENFORCE IT just for a change. These damn demoncrats consistently work to weaken our existing systems so they can assume absolute power while the Repukes sit back and watch. Politicians - sickening, ego-maniacs, disgusting and immoral - they're an entire new breed and need to go.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Festa, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture