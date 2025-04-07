We don't like the term "major" gifts. In the fundraising world, that means gifts of substantial amounts, usually $5,000 or more. But the reason we don't like it is because it implies that smaller gifts don't have a major impact, which just isn't true. Small gifts can have a tremendous impact, especially when many people give them. So the conventional wisdom in the fundraising world is that, in order for your nonprofit to not only survive but thrive, you need a combination of many small gifts and a few "major" gifts.

But here's the problem with that. Most people - no, the vast majority of people - cannot afford to make charitable gifts of $5,000 or more to a single charity. And that includes me. Some people are surprised when they here me say that, knowing that I’ve been an attorney for about 15 years now. But the reality is that not all attorneys are rolling in the dough, especially attorneys who, like me, have spent their entire careers working in the government or nonprofit sectors. No attorney takes a job working for a nonprofit to get rich, and that’s a good thing because it all but guarantees you’re filling those positions with people who are passionate about the cause, above all. Anyway, the point is that finding people who can give $5,000 or more to your charity can often feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

Regardless, there’s something to be said for the conventional wisdom. And given that We The Patriots USA operates in a “controversial” nonprofit space, that presents even greater challenges. For us, it’s not just about finding a needle in a haystack; it’s about finding a very small needle in a very large haystack. That’s because we are censored much more aggressively than most other businesses. If we were operating a food pantry or an animal shelter, it would be a different story. But when you dive headfirst into legal battles against CPS and hospitals that are stealing children, the rules of the game are changed, and radically so. The same goes for suing pharmaceutical companies, and school districts that refuse to honor a student’s right to refuse vaccinations, or that force teachers and students to adopt transgender ideology. In fact, if you made a list of the 10 most controversial legal issues facing our nation today, the chances are that at least seven of them are encompassed within the mission of We The Patriots USA.

So what does this all mean? Simply put, it means that far fewer people see our social media posts than would be the case if we did not take on these kinds of legal battles (if you don’t believe me, try perusing our X page). We’ve tried various strategies to overcome this. One is getting others who have large followings, and who are not censored to the same degree, to share our posts. But that’s easier said than done. Most of these “influencers” will not do that for free. If there’s not something in it for them, in most cases they won’t even respond to your request, let alone share your posts. And unfortunately, we just don’t have the resources to pay someone $10,000 to share a single post. And sharing one post, one time, does little to alter the equation anyway, because it just gets lost among the dozens (or even hundreds) of posts that they make each day.

We’ve seen this first hand. On the few occasions that we have had a major influencer share one of our posts, we did not gain many new followers, and even fewer donations. That’s because repetition is the name of the game in social media, and fundraising. So unless we could convince one of these “big names” to share and promote our posts on a consistent basis (as in weekly, or several times a week), it isn’t likely to move the needle. Again, one post, on one day, isn’t going to be a game changer unless it’s the kind of content that goes viral, resulting in many high-profile accounts sharing it at once. But that’s an even bigger challenge. As anyone experienced in social media will tell you, getting something to go viral is kind of a crap shoot. The headline-grabbing stories you’d expect to go viral often don’t, and idiotic mindless content that has no business going viral often does.

So without the financial resources to spend significant dollars on digital advertising or to pay influencers to promote our content, that leads us back to that pesky convention wisdom. If we’re not reaching enough people to get thousands of small donations, then we need to somehow get a handful of large ones (which, in turn, could provide us with the resources to overcome censorship so we can get many small ones). That’s where the “20” found in today’s headline comes in. If we received gifts of $5,000 from just 20 people this week, we’d raise $100,000. Since we only achieved about 50% of our 2025 first-quarter funding goal of $125,000, $100,000 would allow us to hit that goal and get a great head start on our second-quarter goal of $125,000 (we have a quarterly goal of $125,000 since our annual goal is $500,000).

Besides giving us the resources to overcome censorship and grow our following through advertising, raising $100,000 would allow us to file up to four new lawsuits in defense of medical freedom, parental rights, and more. That may not sound like much, but it is. Again, most people cannot afford to pay thousands of dollars in legal fees to advocate for their rights. By providing pro bono legal assistance to our clients, we provide an avenue to a remedy where one did not previously exist. And the impact is greater still. When we win a legal victory in court, it can set precedent for an entire state, several states, or the whole nation. And, as I’ve discussed here more than once, legal precedent has staying power, often in terms of decades or even centuries. So, by making a major gift today, you could literally be funding a lawsuit that protects the rights of Americans for generations to come.

Only a few thousand people will read this article, and out of that number, only perhaps 100 can afford to make a gift of $5,000 or more. But we’re not looking for 100. We’re not looking for 50, or even 25. We’re just looking for 20 people who can make a gift of at least $5,000 today. Are you one of the 20?

If so, you can make a tax-deductible gift online here now, or via check or money order

Gifts by mail can also be made anonymously, such as through a donor-advised fund like Fidelity Charitable. If you’re interested in making a major gift but have some questions first, please feel free to reach out to me directly at brian@wethepatriotsusa.org, and I’d be happy to answer them, or arrange a call to discuss things further.

