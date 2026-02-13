In my years at the helm of a nonprofit law firm, I have become acquainted with many other leaders of many other wonderful organizations. Some of them are attorneys like me, with their focus on litigation in defense of Constitutional and civil rights. But a great number of them are leading state policy think tanks that do amazing work to advance legislation that will protect individual rights, and defeat legislation that aims to destroy them. What I’ve also learned in all this time is that individuals and foundations (labeled “conservative” simply because they defend the Constitution) are much more likely to lend charitable support to the organizations doing policy work than those primarily focused on litigation.

It’s something I’ve struggled to understand for years, and I have to admit that I’m not sure I’m any closer to figuring it out. The best explanation I can muster is that most people want to be involved in something they believe will have an immediate impact. With enough public support, a bill can be introduced and passed in a single legislative session (although of course that’s not always the case, especially in the face of fierce opposition from lobbyists). But in general, legal victories take much longer to attain. There’s truth behind the age-old adage that the wheels of justice move slowly - seemingly slower than molasses at times. For instance, here at We The Patriots USA we are still litigating federal and state lawsuits fighting Connecticut’s repeal of the religious exemption to mandatory school vaccinations, a bill that was signed into law in April 2021. And our federal lawsuit in defense of Teryn Gregson, the PGA Tour reporter who was fired for asserting her religious objection to the Tour’s covid masking and testing mandates, hasn’t even gone to trial yet. Teryn was fired in November 2021.

Humans, by nature, desire instant gratification. While the legislative process and political elections are not exactly “instant” by any reasonable definition of the word, they are instant in comparison to protracted legal battles. Political campaigns last mere months, and we all vote on one day in November (even if the results don’t arrive until days or weeks later). But there’s no national legal decision day, when judges hand down all of their rulings. Each case proceeds according to its own schedule, and factoring in all appeals, a final decision may not be issued for five or more years after the complaint was first filed in court. And for lawsuits like ours that are funded by our generous supporters, many of our donors have long forgotten about the lawsuits they supported by the time a final decision is issued.

But forgotten or not, the impact of those legal rulings cannot be overstated. And, without any disrespect to the organizations doing great work to advance legislative initiatives, I would venture to say that in the final analysis, the impact of a legal decision is often more far-reaching, and certainly more final, than the passage of legislation or the election of a legislator or governor.

That’s because legislators pass bills, and governors sign them into law. But neither has the final say. The last word is left to the courts. One bang of a gavel can strike down a law that was the culmination of a tremendous amount of hard work by a lot of amazing activists and organizations, fueled by substantial funding by dedicated patriots who were willing to part with their hard-earned money not only to protect their own rights, but to protect the rights of generations to come. That’s incredibly important, and again, I don’t want to imply that these efforts, or these funds, have been wasted by any means. But what I am saying is that for whatever reason, not as many people have stepped forward to invest in the legal work needed to protect those good bills once they are passed into law (or to defeat the laws designed to strip us of our rights).

It’s sort of like buying your dream house, but opting not to buy homeowner’s insurance. You’ve worked so hard for so many years to build the perfect home for you and your family, but you decide that it’s just not worth spending the money to protect it in case of fire or other calamity. None of us would do this, of course (and you can’t even get a mortgage without it), but you get the point. It just doesn’t make sense to invest so much in building something so beautiful and important, and then fail to take measures to protect it.

But that’s exactly what we’ve been doing, collectively, when it comes to policy initiatives. We invest a great deal of time and financial resources in electing the right people, who will pass the right laws, but pay little attention to the aftermath - even though the aftermath is what will determine whether those laws will even survive long enough to do any good for the people who worked so hard to pass them. Funding for policy think tanks and political campaigns dwarfs funding for public interest law firms.

Now some of you may be wondering, “Isn’t it the Attorney General’s job to defend the laws of the state? So isn’t this already funded by our tax dollars?” That is true in cases that involve a direct legal challenge to a recently passed law by an organization like the ACLU. But many of these legal challenges arise out of private legal disputes. For instance, a law that was recently passed in Idaho, the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, makes it illegal for any business - including a school or daycare - to mandate a medical intervention as a condition of providing services, or enrollment. But almost immediately after its passage, we received whispers that certain daycares were refusing to abide by this law, and still require vaccinations as a condition of enrollment (and without allowing even religious objections). If one of the affected parents approaches We The Patriots USA for legal assistance, we could bring a legal challenge to the daycare’s actions.

Whether the daycare violated the new law would not be the only issue likely to be decided in such a lawsuit. The daycare is not likely to deny that it denied admission to the child on the basis of his or her vaccination status. Rather, the daycare will argue 1) that it did not violate the law as written, and 2) even if the court finds that it violated the law, the law should be struck down as unconstitutional. In that case, we will have to expend many hours of legal work defending the law, perhaps even more hours than were expended in passing it. Yet we aren’t likely to have nearly the amount of funding as the organizations that were tasked with getting the law passed - despite the fact that what hangs in the balance is the very survival of the law, and legal precedent that could last for decades.

In an effort to play - and win - the so-called long game, many have decided to put their energy and their wallets almost exclusively behind elections and legislative initiatives, while almost entirely ignoring the battles in the one branch of government that gets to decide whether any of that work ever sees the light of day. Some laws are challenged in court almost immediately upon passage, and if a stay is issued and the court ends up striking it down, the law never even takes effect. So are we really playing the long game, or the wrong game? Are we buying our dream house but passing on the insurance?

We The Patriots USA provides pro bono legal representation to individuals who have suffered violations of their Constitutional and civil rights. Since they do not charge legal fees, all of their work is dependent on the generosity of their supporters. You can learn more about their work and make a gift to support it at www.wethepatriotsusa.org.