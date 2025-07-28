AAP Advocates for Elimination of "Nonmedical Exemptions" to Childhood Vaccinations

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) today released a policy statement advocating for the elimination of "nonmedical exemptions" to childhood vaccinations in all 50 states. Praising "routine childhood immunizations" as "an integral part of our public health infrastructure," the nation's leading advisory organization for pediatricians boldly declared: "The AAP advocates for the elimination of nonmedical exemptions from immunizations as contrary to optimal individual and public health."

For the millions of Americans who have sincere religious objections to vaccinations, this disregard for their beliefs is not only insulting, it's downright discriminatory. Let us be clear: the position of We The Patriots USA is that all parents should have the right to refuse any medical treatment, especially those that directly violate their sincerely-held beliefs. That's why we have filed federal lawsuits in Connecticut and California with a singular goal: to obtain legal precedent from the U.S. Supreme Court that firmly protects a parent's right to opt out of childhood vaccinations on religious grounds.

