Charlie Kirk speaking at the We The Patriots USA National Conference in Boise, Idaho on June 3, 2023.

I didn’t expect to be writing about his today. I didn’t expect I’d be writing about this any day. Even now, as I’m finally sitting down to write this after a day that has left me speechless, I find it hard to type these words.

Charlie Kirk is dead at the age of 31. Charlie Kirk was assassinated today.

Charlie Kirk, devoted husband and father, is gone.

Charlie Kirk, founder of the largest conservative youth movement in the history of this country, is gone.

No matter how I write it - or how many times - it just doesn’t seem real. But reality is going to set in, for all of us. The only question is what reality will look like after today.

I’ve heard many comparing this to another major turning point in our nation, the anniversary of which is, ironically, tomorrow: September 11, 2001. Twenty-four years ago tomorrow, we knew we’d never be the same. And for those of us old enough to remember that day, today feels eerily similar.

Today was a tipping point, but the culmination of something that had been boiling beneath the surface for quite some time. On the campaign trail last year, President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt, which was followed by another attempt on his life two months later (the jury for the trial of that would-be assassin was seated today). And late last month, a Ukrainian refugee was stabbed to death on a train in North Carolina by a schizophrenic black man who allegedly exclaimed, “I got that white girl” after doing it. Reports indicate that he was arrested and released 14 times prior to the murder. Just five days later, a shooting at a Catholic school Mass left two children dead and 21 other victims injured.

This isn’t about “gun violence”. This isn’t about race. This is about an attack on ideology.

Charlie Kirk was murdered today. And while I don’t have evidence of a motive that I’d be able to present to a jury, all indications are that he was killed because of things he said. And since his words were products of his ideology, Charlie was killed for things he thought. Charlie was killed for things he believed.

To me, what happened today is more frightening than any dystopian novel or movie, because what happened today is real. Brave New World and 1984 were supposed to be warnings, not guide books.

I first met Charlie in August of 2021 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where we were both speakers on the Reawaken America Tour. What struck me about Charlie most of all was that he was so tall, and could have struck an imposing figure had he so desired, but he was anything but imposing. He was kind, warm-hearted, and incredibly down to earth. He listened to what I was saying and didn’t brush me off, despite the fact that he would have had every right to do so, given the line of people waiting to speak to him.

I met him again in 2023, when he was the keynote speaker at our We The Patriots USA National Conference in Boise, Idaho. As always, he was incredibly eloquent and did not shy away from tough questions tossed at him by audience members. Yes, even in Boise the crowd was not entirely enamored with him. But he stood his ground, holding firm to his convictions while holding equally firm to his polite demeanor. He joined us again later that evening, where he was a guest at our VIP dinner.

I was on Charlie’s podcast in September of that year, to discuss our Second Amendment legal victory against the New Mexico Governor’s gun grab. Charlie was a staunch defender of Second Amendment rights, something he continued to defend right up until the very moment of his death. He was answering a question about mass shootings when he was murdered.

I stayed in touch with Charlie via text over the last two years, but never got the chance to see him again in person. Tonight, I am shaken that none of us will ever see him again on this earth. But without a doubt, Charlie died doing what he loved, and what he knew he was placed on this earth to do: speaking truth, while opening hearts and minds. Watching Charlie debate a college student who was clearly outmatched, I never got the impression that Charlie’s goal was to humiliate the student, or even to change his or her mind. Instead, Charlie just wanted to get them thinking. That’s because Charlie himself was a prolific thinker, and he knew that any thinking person who was paying attention to the world around him would soon emerge from his bubble.

But as we learned today, thinking is a dangerous activity in 2025 America. But Charlie’s death will not be in vain. I, for one, am only going to think more, and speak more truth than ever before. And I have a hunch that I won’t be alone. Charlie is already being hailed as a martyr for truth and for freedom. He isn’t really gone, and he’s not going away. His killer apparently didn’t realize that killing him would only make his movement stronger. The lowlifes laughing about his death don’t seem to get that either. But even for non-thinking persons, that truth will become crystal clear in the coming days and months. I pray that doesn’t mean violence, because Charlie would never advocate for that kind of response to his death. For Charlie, words were more powerful than weapons in this ideological warfare. Let’s show them just how powerful words in action can be.

Ironically, Charlie founded an organization named Turning Point USA, and later, Turning Point Action. Today will undoubtedly go down in American history as a major turning point. Charlie has left us a legacy, and I am confident that everyone he touched will carry it on for many years to come.