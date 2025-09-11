Free The Law

Kathy K
1d

I’m old enough to remember an event that was eerily similar to today. I was in high school photography class when my teacher (a male) appeared in the doorway crying. News of “Bobby Kennedy was shot” shocked everyone, but it also galvanized my young generation who had put hopes in the possibility of his Presidency. I felt the same shame for our sick nation today, and felt the pain of the now younger generation who Kirk touched so deeply. I had only started listening to his Rumble channel in the past year largely as a curiosity of how similar he affected youths to vote and to think on their own. After seeing RFKj being villainized and censored I knew I had to be open to all sides. Sad day, America has lost a brilliant light during a dark time. I know this will be a turning point just as it was so long ago.

1 reply by We The Patriots USA
Joan Matthews
1d

Well said. We are grieving but consoled by the strength of his faith and example to millions,

