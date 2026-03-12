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Thomas Sutrina's avatar
Thomas Sutrina
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Attorneys have a great opportunity because the Roberts court decides on text and intent of those that ratified. On of the most destructive an yet straight forward Warren Court decision is Reynolds v. Sims (1964).

Is it time to re-examine Reynolds v. Sims (1964) for violating both Equal Protection Clause and Guarantee or Republican Form of Government Clause since Gerrymandering is often beyond the reach of federal courts. First stated in Luther v. Borden (1849) for the Guarantee Clause and Rucho v. Common Cause (2019) for the 10th Amendment Gerrymandering. This probation ended when the Equal Protection Clause has been used to put cases on the court docket, but abused in Reynolds v. Sims when applied to all State Senate Districts.

The late Senator Dirksen said One-man One-vote, “could render rural residents of a state powerless in their state governments; after the Warren Court imposed one-man-one-vote on all state legislative houses in Reynolds v. Sims.” [https://military-history.fandom.com/wiki/Everett_Dirksen] Gerrymandering is just a wing of apportionment is being used by the city-states like Dirksen's Illinois to skew in favor of their party at the federal level now that they have full control of the state.

The dissenting opinion of Justice John Marshall Harlan (Reynolds v. Sims, 1964) “I think it demonstrable that the Fourteenth Amendment does not impose this political tenet on the States or authorize this Court to do so.” “Since it can, I think, be shown beyond doubt that state legislative apportionments, as such, are wholly free of constitutional limitations, save such as may be imposed by the Republican Form of Government Clause (Art. IV, § 4).

You have a unique opportunity, since the Roberts court decides on the text and intent, for Reynolds v. Sims that is 1789. Federalist Paper No. 39 ,” The Senate, like the present Congress (Articles-of-Confederation ), and the Senate of Maryland, derives its appointment indirectly from the people." "The Senate, on the other hand, will derive its powers from the States, as political and coequal societies; and these will be represented on the principle of equality in the Senate, as they now are in the existing Congress.” State government appointed Senators (prior to 17th Amend.). Still US Senators are elected in districts without equal populations and the Reynolds v. Sims doesn't apply, a violation of 14th Amend. Equal Protection Clause unless only one house need apply, obvious the case.

The colonies mostly had bicameral legislatures where Senators were appointed by the King, governor, or house assembly to elected by voters, but in general followed the principle No. 51, “different modes of election and different principles of action.” They followed the safest path of tweaking the form of government when going from English colonies, to independent nations, to a federation of states. Creating the Republican form of government. They totally rejected the democratic form which elected representative only by popular vote. John Adam's words, “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

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Potatodots's avatar
Potatodots
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Brian, csofand did this analysis of the CT pension funds. Whoa. https://csofand.substack.com/p/another-big-bang/comments

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