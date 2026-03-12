Among the proposals under consideration in public hearings at the Connecticut legislature today were measures to grant broad unilateral authority to the Public Health Commissioner to make changes to the vaccine schedule for children and adults, to remove religious freedom protection for anyone who opposes vaccination, to report parents who withdraw their children from public school to the Department of Children and Families for review and possible investigation, and to ban the sale of “convertible” handguns that Governor Ned Lamont worries can be modified to become “automatic machine guns.”

Meanwhile tomorrow in Idaho, the House Health and Welfare Committee will hear testimony on a bill that would do away with all vaccine mandates for schools and daycares, preempt local laws that mandate medical interventions, and convert the state’s vaccine registry to an opt-in system, rather than the current opt-out system. This is an expansion bill for the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, which was signed into law by Governor Brad Little last year, and banned schools and most businesses from mandating medical interventions. The new bill clarifies that schools and daycares absolutely cannot mandate vaccines as a condition of attendance.

I moved from Connecticut to Idaho in June of 2022. I don’t have to tell you why.

Idaho and Connecticut aren’t just 2,500 miles apart. They are worlds apart in terms of ideology. Connecticut is a place where crowds gather to chant “No Kings!” beside the same legislators who just a few months later are voting to strip residents of every right imaginable, even the most basic parental right of choosing how and where to educate your children. It is that basic right, in fact, that less than 10 days ago the U.S. Supreme court declared was a right reserved exclusively to parents: “parents—not the State—have primary authority with respect to ‘the upbringing and education of children.’” Mirabelli v. Bonta (per curiam, March 2, 2026), quoting Pierce v. Society of Sisters, 268 U. S. 510, 534–535 (1925).

Connecticut Senator Saud Anwar, Co-Chair of the Public Health Committee, at a Hartford, CT “No Kings” rally against President Trump in October 2025. Anwar - a physician - came under fire for posting this photo to his social media account, as the sign he was holding wished ill health or worse upon the President.

Later this evening, I hope to testify in opposition to the bills under consideration by the Connecticut Public Health Committee. You can watch the livestream of the hearing here. At the commencement of today’s hearing, the majority Democrat committee voted along party lines to stop the hearing at midnight, regardless of how many people are still waiting to testify remotely or in person. That’s because suppressing rights like free speech is one thing many legislators do extraordinarily well in Connecticut. But freedom shouldn’t depend on your zip code. Whether you live in Connecticut, in Idaho, or somewhere in between, you are entitled to the same rights and protections guaranteed by our U.S. Constitution. Wherever you live, don’t ever stop reminding your elected leaders of that fact.

In 2026, we find ourselves living in a country divided. But as long as we have a U.S. Constitution, we remain united. Decisions like Mirabelli reaffirm that fact. That’s why it’s important that we keep fighting back in court when bad bills like the ones being proposed in Connecticut today are inevitably passed into law. While leaders like the ones in Connecticut may bask in their glow of tyranny for what may seem like a long while, at the end of the day they don’t get the last word. Remember that, and don’t lose heart on days like today if you find yourself in a place like Connecticut.

Remember also that there are places like Idaho, and many other places too where people share your values, and still believe that the Constitution is the Supreme Law of the Land. And despite what some locals tired of transplants may tell you, you are welcome here. A famous author who once called Connecticut home wrote a story about a Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court. As a Connecticut Transplant in Idaho, I sometimes feel as misplaced as that title character. But when it comes to individual rights and freedoms, I’ve never felt more at home. Yes, the same American flag flies here that flies on the roof of the Connecticut Capitol Building, but there’s one difference: the majority of our elected leaders respect it, and what it stands for. You might never move to Idaho, or even visit. But be forewarned - if you do visit, you just might never leave.