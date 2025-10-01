Free The Law

Free The Law

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
11h

Yep. Everything I want to happen is not going to happen under President Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
iheartpugs's avatar
iheartpugs
13h

Senator Ron Johnson may be your best bet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brian Festa, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture