President Trump welcomed Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to a press conference at the White House on September 30, 2025.

In a press conference yesterday, President Trump announced an agreement with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to lower the cost of prescription drugs, in exchange for tariff relief. The President also announced the rollout of the direct-to-consumer drug purchasing website “Trump Rx” in 2026. The fact that Trump was seen shaking hands and smiling with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, in and of itself, was cringeworthy given Pfizer’s role as one of the lead manufacturers of the covid shot. But what came out of the President’s mouth was even more concerning: “Pfizer is truly one of the biggest in the world, and one of the greatest in the world.”

But it should really come as no surprise to any of us who have been paying attention. Just last month, Bourla doubled down on his promotion of Pfizer’s shots as safe and effective, even going so far as to say that Trump is worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize for his Operation Warp Speed. And during a Congressional hearing just a day later, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), who had also proclaimed Trump worthy of the Prize, asked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. whether he agreed with that, to which Kennedy replied, “Absolutely, Senator.” The President, too, has been stalwart in his defense of Operation Warp Speed, stating as recently as August that, “Operation Warp Speed was, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, considered one of the most incredible things ever done in this country. The efficiency, the way it was done, the distribution, everything about it was, has been amazing.”

To call this disappointing is really far too mild an assessment. For people like Allen Martin and Ernest Ramirez, both of whom lost their teenage children to the Pfizer covid shots, it is nothing less than infuriating. You can watch their gut-wrenching stories in our documentary Shot Dead, available here for free. Martin unleashed his righteous anger in an X post this morning.

For anyone waiting for President Trump to admit that he was wrong, you will be waiting a very long time. The fact that he has not only refused to acknowledge the harms caused by the shots, but has continued to praise them as one of the greatest achievements in modern medicine, is all the proof you need that the relief we are seeking with regard to vaccination mandates and religious exemptions is not likely to come from the Oval Office. And even if somehow we could convince him to do something, it would likely not be lasting, and could actually backfire, as I explained in this previous post.

There is potential for relief from Congress, though that is a very uphill battle. We recently announced that we were actively seeking sponsors for our proposed bill to outlaw discrimination on the basis of vaccination status, a move that would effectively end vaccine mandates in all 50 states in workplaces, schools, and businesses open to the public. But in the more than a month since that announcement, our efforts to secure meetings with a single member of Congress willing to take up our bill have fallen flat. (Please email us if you think you could get us such a meeting with your Congressman or Senator.

So that leaves us with the judicial branch as the last, best hope of winning back our religious liberty, providing us a refuge from the tyranny of vaccine mandates. Prior to my interview with her today, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden agreed that the courts were our last best hope. We The Patriots USA currently has a lawsuit pending before the U.S. Supreme Court on an emergency petition, which seeks to restore the religious exemption to vaccinations for schoolchildren in California and across the country. I discussed this lawsuit with Dr. Bowden during my interview today, which should be available for viewing here soon, and can be viewed here now beginning at about the 29:30 mark.

What I’m saying is that there is, still, reason to be hopeful. At the same time, what happened yesterday feels an awful lot like a deal with the devil, as Dr. Bowden said in an X post this morning. Maybe this is just a case of “keep your friends close, keep your enemies closer,” as some will suggest. But don’t hold your breath. And more importantly, keep your eyes open. I’ve always said that this fight for medical freedom is not merely physical; it’s spiritual warfare. Armed with that knowledge and the confidence of knowing Who will claim the ultimate victory, we will continue the fight for justice in the courts. With your prayers and your support, we know we can reclaim the right to refuse for each and every American.